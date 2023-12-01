Why Bitcoin’s next peak could be less than six months away bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin price action has triggered a technical momentum signal that in the past has appeared within four to six months of each cycle peak. Could the next crypto bull market top so soon while the rally is barely underway? Let’s take a look at the 1M Stochastic Momentum Index and supporting data.

Crypto cycle peak in less than six months? No way!

The idea of ​​a crypto bull market peaking in less than six months probably sounds ridiculous. But when looking at past data, the implications of the chart below may unsettle a lot of Bitcoin investors who are not expecting the price to rise until after the decline.

The 1M Stochastic Momentum Index, which measures trend strength based on price momentum, is now above a reading of 72. While this isn’t significant in itself, looking at past results when BTCUSD climbed above this level on the oscillator tells a different story.

Bitcoin has reached such momentum levels only three times in the past, and all three times the top cryptocurrency has hit higher levels within the next four to six months. The signal has now come back again, suggesting that the peak may come within four to six months.

Will another peak be formed within 4-6 months? , BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

Why is the window to buy Bitcoin closing fast?

The four to six month window doesn’t leave much time to accumulate BTC for those who aren’t already doing so. For most of the cryptocurrency’s existence, prices rose fastest and fastest after the block reward was “halved.” This has become so obvious to audiences, that it has become expected and is the consensus among most crypto investors as to what drives supply and demand.

With today being December 1st, Bitcoin’s next halving event in April 2024 comes just within reach of its highest point in between four and six months.

However, it cannot be said whether signals from the Stochastic Momentum Index will produce similar results. Currently, both the Stochastic Momentum Index and Halving have accurately predicted bull markets in the past. The only difference is that the signal is here long before it stops.

Whatever the case, the tool at least suggests that momentum is bullish, and it is heading towards its highest reading historically.

Source: bitcoinist.com