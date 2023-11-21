Could Bitcoin (BTC) price still have a big correction? According to popular Bitcoin price guru Willy Woo, this is unlikely.

On-chain analysts have used blockchain data mapping to determine the average purchase price of Bitcoin investors to determine that the asset will never drop below $30,000 again.

Bitcoin’s new floor is $30k

one in Post For X on Tuesday, Wu shared a “Bitcoin Cost Basis Density Map” – a contour chart that tracks the supply of Bitcoin based on the price paid by long-term investors for their coins.

The line chart shows a dense gray band indicating the price around which most of Bitcoin’s supply moved at that time, indicating “strong consensus value” according to Wu.

Since Bitcoin’s inception, the analyst claims that the bands have served as infallible price support that is never retested under three specific conditions. These conditions include strong bands of agreed price, emerging from a bear market, and another Bitcoin “halving” approaching.

This is the situation with Bitcoin today: not only has the asset increased by 130% since the infamous collapse of FTX last year, but the next halving – a cyclical event that halves the issuance rate of new BTC – is due in April 2024. Is going to happen.

Wu’s chart shows that such bands have formed under relevant circumstances 8 times in Bitcoin’s history, and such times have always boosted Bitcoin’s price.

“Bitcoin is far from a saturated commodity market,” Wu wrote. “What we are seeing over the 13 years of this chart is widespread adoption of BTC.”

“It’s only going to go up with spot ETFs,” he said.

However, not everyone is convinced by Wu’s hypothesis: fellow value analyst TXMC notes that Wu made a similar prediction in 2021 that Bitcoin would never fall below $40,000 again, which fell through the following year.

“He’s back with another floor price just 20% below current levels,” he said. Said, “We actually ride bicycles.”

Plan B prediction

Another popular analyst, Plan B, made a similar prediction on Sunday, saying that the price of Bitcoin will remain between $32,000 and $64,000 before the next halving.

The analyst based his estimate on his signature stock-to-flow model – a rough model of Bitcoin’s price appreciation based on scarcity.

Yet Plan B predictions have missed dramatically in the past. In 2021, the analyst called for BTC to reach $135,000 by December that year, although the asset was just above $69,000 in November.

He also predicted in February that Bitcoin would rise to $100,000 by the end of 2023. By November, the asset traded for only $36,000.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com