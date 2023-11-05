Two years ago, Ari Emanuel’s entertainment group Endeavor hit the public markets, becoming the first Hollywood talent agency to do so.

The initial public offering was seen as a test of the ruthless Hollywood superagent’s long-term vision for the Beverly Hills firm — that created professional bull riders, live events businesses like New York Fashion Week and the Frieze London art fair by combining it with talent representation giant WME. Will go. An “Endeavour Flywheel.”

But investors are skeptical of the central thesis that Endeavor was worth more than the sum of its individual parts. Late last month, Endeavor hinted that it might abandon being a publicly traded company.

The company told investors on October 25 that it was exploring its strategic options, which is often a sign that a company is putting itself up for sale.

Emanuel said in a statement, “Given the continued misalignment between Endeavor’s public market value and the intrinsic value of Endeavor’s underlying assets, we believe evaluating strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure That we’re maximizing value for our shareholders.”

In other words, despite Endeavor’s profitability and revenue gains, executives and investors are disappointed with the company’s low stock price. By the day of the company’s announcement, Endeavor’s share price had fallen to $17.72 per share, 30% lower than its opening day closing at $25.20. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 this year.

“What Erie has created is an entertainment conglomerate and investors don’t see how the parts fit together, especially the synergy between them,” said Lloyd Greiff, a Los Angeles-based investment banker who tracks the entertainment business. “They don’t get the vision or the strategy.”

Shortly after Endeavour’s announcement, one possible outcome emerged.

Its largest shareholder, private equity firm Silver Lake, said it wanted to take Endeavor private. Silver Lake said in a statement that it “strongly believes in Endeavor’s business” and “is not interested in selling its shares in Endeavor to a third party nor is it interested in considering bids for those assets.” Which are part of Endeavour.”

Some industry observers found the dueling press releases unconventional and raised questions about whether the two companies were on the same page.

Some interpreted Silver Lake’s move as a way to discourage potential buyers from coming forward, which would reduce the risk of a competitive bidding process. Silver Lake, an investor in Endeavor since 2012, owns 71% of the voting stock; It thus has a huge impact on the future of Endeavor and has a significant stake in its success.

Greif said, “They could get the company into trouble – the only way someone can take Endeavor away from them is to outbid them, and that’s highly unlikely because Silver Lake has sent a very clear signal that “They want to take Endeavor private.” ,

Endeavor and Silver Lake declined to comment. Endeavor said in its release that it has not set a time frame for its review process and added, “There can be no assurance that this process will yield any particular outcome.”

The nature and history of Endeavor – and its sharp-elbowed chief executive, Emanuel – are anything but conventional.

Emanuel founded Endeavor when he and three other agents left ICM in 1995 to start their own agency. A security guard saw an assistant carrying files and ICM leaders realized that four agents’ papers were missing. ICM president threatened lawsuit. Emanuel replied, “Listen, I don’t work for you. Do whatever you want.”

In 2009, Endeavor merged with William Morris Agency to form WME. It later purchased other companies, including the mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship, making it a diverse, wide-ranging entertainment company.

Endeavor had planned to launch an IPO in 2019 but later delayed it due to market conditions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected entertainment businesses including agencies and sports leagues, there were rumors that Endeavor might file for bankruptcy or be sold in part, though those rumors never came to fruition. Endeavor eventually went public in 2021.

To succeed in the public markets, Endeavor needed to convince investors that putting all of these entertainment and live events-related companies under one conglomerate would create a virtuous cycle of A-list talent, brands and events that would benefit its Was worth more than pieces. ,

It also has to overcome skepticism about the talent business, which is highly unpredictable, which Wall Street generally doesn’t like. Hollywood agencies make money when clients get work, and their profits take a hit when a star moves to another agency, which happens all the time. To accommodate that reality, agencies have diversified their businesses beyond film and TV stars to represent brands, influencers, and sports stars as well. WME’s clients include Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey.

Even Emanuel admitted in a discussion at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference last month that “our Endeavor story was a little confusing” to Wall Street.

LightShed Partners analyst Brandon Ross said, “There is a strong misalignment between Endeavor’s current stock price and the sum of the businesses and equity interests the company owns.” “Without strategic action, there is no possibility of closing this exemption.”

Endeavor has taken steps to try to boost its stock. In April, it struck a deal for the UFC to merge with World Wrestling Entertainment into a new publicly traded company called TKO. Endeavor owns a 51% controlling stake in TKO and Emanuel serves as the company’s CEO.

But Endeavor’s stock continued to decline and TKO’s share price has fallen 17% since the company went public on September 12, reflecting market jitters over sports rights as cable companies compete for streaming services. Losing more customers.

Endeavor said it would not consider a sale of its TKO stake as part of its strategic review, but analysts speculated it might consider selling other assets if the company goes private.

The halo effect was also expected after a majority stake in rival Creative Artists Agency was sold to Artemis, the billionaire Pinault family’s investment firm, at a $7 billion valuation. But that optimism was short-lived.

Ross said, “The market was valuing the non-TKO Endeavor properties as if they were going out of business despite CAA’s recent acquisitions.”

Emanuel has not hidden his disappointment with his company’s valuation. Nor has he suppressed his sometimes combative nature, which is typical of high achievers in the tough agency business but is less common at other public companies, where executives remain calm and stick to soft corporate language. Live. In a Freakonomics radio appearance, Emanuel compared CAA, unfavorably, to Walmart.

At the Bloomberg conference, he took personal aim at his competitors and asked CAA co-presidents Brian Lourd and Kevin Hooven to take leave following an actor’s lawsuit alleging two agents discouraged him from reporting sexual harassment. Was accused of doing. , CAA has called the claims baseless.

“We’re worth a lot more and we have more ethics and our business is better,” Emanuel said.

CAA’s Lord retaliated. Lourdes said, “We all know that Ari Emanuel is an incredibly performative, erratic, and in my view, always self-serving person, which puts him at a disadvantage not only to his colleagues, but to his clients… and more importantly, his Investors suffer losses.” Saying that he was falsely accused in the trial and that he would talk about it in court.

Prices of both Endeavor and TKO rose after Endeavor announced plans to explore alternatives.

Nevertheless, the entertainment industry’s broader troubles, including the recently resolved writers’ strike and the ongoing actors’ strike, are hurting Endeavor’s business. The dual strikes have halted scripted film and television production for most of this year, at a time when the business is already struggling with the shift from traditional television to streaming. The writers’ strike ended in late September, but the actors’ strike has continued since mid-July.

“It doesn’t look like that dark cloud over Endeavor is going to lift any time soon,” Greif said. “They probably feel like Pig-Pen, the character from ‘Peanuts’. They always carry a cloud of dust around Endeavor that they can’t shake.

Times staff writer Stacey Perman contributed to this report.

Source: www.latimes.com