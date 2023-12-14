Why Argentina's shock measures may be the best hope for its ailing economy?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The painful economic measure Argentina’s new President Javier Meili announced this week seems drastic: halving the value of the currency. Reducing aid to provincial governments. Postponement of public functions. Reduction in subsidy on gas and electricity. Increase some taxes.

Yet the South American country’s economy is such a basket case – and has been for so long – that many analysts believe only such radical measures offer a realistic chance of saving the economy.

“It was a good start,” said Evan Werning, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “If the economy were a house, it’s already burning.”

Inflation in Argentina has reached 161%. Its economy is shrinking, partly due to a devastating drought. Over the past five years, its currency has lost nearly 90% of its value against the US dollar. Its loans, including $45 billion to the International Monetary Fund, are crippling. One in four Argentines lives in poverty.

Whether Miley succeeds will depend partly on the details yet to be worked out and on the compromises she must make to win political support for her program. His base in the Argentine Congress is weak, with his party ranking third in terms of number of seats.

But economists say the key question is: Will Argentines — who voted for Miley, a moderate economist, about 56% of the vote in last month’s election — still support his plan once real economic pain inevitably arrives? Will you continue to do so?

“They seem to understand that the population has given them a mandate to take all these painful measures,” said Monica de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “The moment (Argentinians) empty their pockets. “And we’ll start to see that nothing is really improving because it’s going to take time…people will get impatient, and that support could go away.”

What makes her challenge so difficult is that Miley’s plan will definitely make people’s lives worse before they get better. Decreased government subsidies mean Argentines will have to pay more for electricity and transportation. Devaluation of the peso would make imports more expensive. The annual inflation rate could almost double to 300%, De Bolle said.

Meanwhile, cuts in government spending will derail economic growth.

“A recession next year is inevitable,” said Martin Castellano, head of Latin American research at the Institute of International Finance, a banking trade group that is predicting Argentina’s economy will shrink 1.3% in 2024. “We think it’s going to be ‘a painful year.’”

The economy’s problems have persisted for decades. The government, dominated by political descendants of Juan Peron, a populist strongman of the 1940s and 1950s, has spent recklessly. The central bank has printed money – and consequently fueled explosive rates of inflation – to finance the loans. In the process, the Argentine peso fell sharply and lost credibility as a national currency.

The previous government tried to deny reality by strictly limiting the ability of Argentines to exchange pesos for US dollars or other foreign currencies. As a result, the official exchange rate made the peso stronger than it actually was – about 400 pesos for every US$1 before the devaluation announced Tuesday by Miley’s government. But no one was fooled. The black market has recently valued the peso at about 1,000 per $1.

Miley is targeting what many economists see as the root of Argentina’s economic problems: out-of-control government spending. Miley has proposed balancing the budget by the end of 2024 — a bold goal — by cutting spending and imposing some tax increases. He plans to increase aid to Argentina’s poorest to help ease the pain.

“There is an imperative to get the fiscal situation in order, so these are the right steps: a mix of taxes and spending adjustments,” said MIT’s Werning.

The International Monetary Fund, which has repeatedly bailed Argentina out of crisis, has given significant support to Miley’s plan.

“These bold initial actions are aimed at significantly improving public finances in a way that protects the most vulnerable in society and strengthens the foreign exchange system,” IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozak said in a statement. “Their decisive implementation will help stabilize the economy and lay the foundation for more sustainable and private sector-led growth.”

At the center of Miley’s audacious economic agenda is a plan to devalue the peso from 400 to 800 per $1 US dollar and then devalue it by an additional 2% per month. Part of the goal is to make Argentine exports less expensive – and thus more competitive – abroad and reduce the country’s growing trade deficit.

And by making imports more expensive, devaluation would not only help narrow the trade gap but also slow the amount of money leaving Argentina. This will allow the central bank to replenish its depleted foreign exchange reserves, which is important during a financial crisis.

Some economists worry that Miley’s devaluation won’t actually go far enough. His plan would reduce – but not close – the gap between the official exchange rate and the black market rate of 1,000 pesos to 1 dollar.

“It’s like ripping a Band-Aid off halfway,” said Lawrence White, an economist at George Mason University and a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute.

Miley’s plan has also been attacked by critics on the political left, who argue it would cause unnecessary suffering to ordinary people. Juan Grabois, an activist close to former centre-left President Cristina Fernández (2007–2015), said Miley’s government has declared “a social murder without panic, like a psychopath massacring his helpless victims”.

Miley campaigned as a radical reformer, calling herself an “anarcho-capitalist” and dramatically using a chainsaw to demonstrate her commitment to budget cuts. He would close the country’s notorious central bank and “dollarize” Argentina by replacing the crisis-hit peso with the US dollar, he said.

However, since winning, he has shown some tentative signs of restraint. He named a former central bank chief as his economy minister. And it appears that they may have postponed the dollarization plan out of necessity.

“The fact of the matter is that Argentina can’t create dollars, not right now,” said Liliana Rojas-Suarez, an economist who leads the Latin America program at the Center for Global Development. “It doesn’t have the dollars to create dollars. ”

De Bolle at the Peterson Institute said Argentina needs to abolish the existing peso, which has lost all credibility, and replace it with a new domestic currency, not the dollar.

In 1994, Brazil overcame two decades of hyperinflation by replacing its currency with a new, real currency, he said.

“To date, there has been no return of hyperinflation,” he said.

However, to accept a new currency, Argentines must be convinced that the government is committed to controlling spending and controlling inflation.

For now, many economists express at least cautious optimism that Miley is making the right moves.

Rojas-Suarez said, “It’s a dysfunctional economy. Something needs to be done about it. What Miley is trying to do is shock therapy. You go to the center of the problem and attack it.”

AP writer Deborah Ray in Buenos Aires, Argentina contributed to this report.

Source: www.bing.com