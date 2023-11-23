Why aren’t Americans more grateful for Bidenomics, and think the Trump years were better?

This Thanksgiving, I’m confused by surveys that give President Biden low marks on the economy, where voters say things are bad at a time when most data and outside reality would tell you things are great. We have both unemployment and inflation below 4% while wage growth is above 4%. We recently saw the largest 3-year increase in US wealth in decades, job growth continues at impressive levels, and the price of gasoline has fallen below $3 a gallon here in Wisconsin.

Rick Newman recently told Yahoo! An article has been written on. Finance tries to explain why voters prefer Trump’s economy over Biden’s, and brings data to bear on that. Now before I get to Newman’s data, I will say that I have become deeply skeptical of articles about voters’ anti-Biden “sentiments”, given that the Dems have won elections in this country for the last 7 consecutive years . And we must remember that the 35-40% of Americans who would say the economy was better under Trump are because they are dishonest MAGAs so out of touch with reality that their opinions on this topic (and many others) should be considered invalid.

But 35% isn’t even a majority, so let’s look at data brought by Newman that may explain why people outside bubbleworld might think the economy was better 4 years ago. And the immediate data he points to is wages versus inflation.

The most important metric we follow is average hourly earnings, adjusted for inflation. This single chart can explain better than any survey why Biden is struggling with voters. (Note: All of these comparisons are as of October of each president’s third year in office, so they do not include the effects of the 2020 COVID pandemic on Trump’s economy.) Real income has declined by about 1% since Biden took office. Under Trump, real incomes grew about 3%. Biden’s poor performance is entirely due to inflation, which has increased more than nominal income overall during his tenure. Biden is not the worst on this measure; Jimmy Carter and George HW Bush score poorly. Notably, they both lost re-election bids.

I would like to add that inflation is something most people can see in their everyday expenses at the store or when they pay their rent or get gasoline. So they think about it more and hence they find it an annoyance and a matter of concern. Even in times of low job growth and high unemployment, most Americans do not gain/lose jobs over the course of a year, and they give themselves credit for getting jobs and promotions when the US economy is “good” .

Another thing that many Americans hear about and pay attention to regularly is the stock market, and among their presidencies so far, Trump was outperforming Biden as of October, Year 3.

Now since the end of October, the S&P is up about 9%, so Biden’s number on that chart today is likely closer to 120. But that’s still below where we were at the end of 2021, and I’d argue that casual voters may know more about the overall picture than where you’ve been recently and maybe where you’re headed. Yes, that’s why they’re still angry.

But that chart is missing a key period of time, and that’s from October 2019 to January 2021, where a lot of weird, disruptive shit happened to this country and our economy (we’ll come back to this). For example, look at what happened to the stock market between October 2019 and January 2021, as the market crashed due to the COVID outbreak in March 2020, and then recovered after a massive injection of money by the Fed, which Cut interest rates to 0% and the Trump administration.

And the stock market decline was not as severe and long-lasting as the job losses following the outbreak of COVID. let’s not forget it When Biden took office in January 2021, we were down 8.5 million jobs from where we were in October 2019. We got it back and more, as nearly 14 million jobs have been added since Biden took office. Which makes the job gain of 5.8 million by October 3 under Trump appear very small.

Let’s also note that there was a big jump in real wages in 2020, which was not caused by an improving economy, but because there were fewer low-wage service jobs over that time period. This makes the relative stability in wages for 2021 even more remarkable, even as jobs in leisure and hospitality returned (2 million in that sector in 2021 after losing 3.16 million in a 15-month “gap”). Jobs came back, which is not mentioned in Newman’s chart).

Now that we’re back to “normal” with full employment, take a look at where real wages are now compared to 4 years ago, and they’re higher (albeit not by much).

Real average hourly wages, October 2019 to October 2023 (1982-84 base)

October 2019 $10.98

October 2023 $11.05

Perhaps this helps explain why many people think the Trump years were better for the economy than the Biden years. We have easily forgotten the economic devastation and job losses of the Covid era, and much of that is due to major federal aid in the form of enhanced unemployment benefits and other stimulus, which meant stress was less lived-in. But many people remember the post-Covid inflation that lasted for 18 months, as things adjusted to the new normal and the stimulus bubbles in the economy subsided, with high prices still seen today, and remember that The cost of things used to be less.

But the fact that we have been able to continue to grow and reach record highs in employment and see solid real wage growth over the last year and a half is quite an achievement. And we are certainly in a better position than we were 4 years ago.

If the growth trend through 2023 continues for the next 6-10 months, and both unemployment and inflation remain below 4%, there will not be much to complain about. And if the Fed will accommodate that reality, and bring their fed funds rate back to 4% (as they should in that situation), then whatever the MAGAs are going to say about the “terrible” economy in the 2024 campaign That would look ridiculous outside the bubbleworld.

Hey, it’s already starting.

Makes you say “What a turkey!”, doesn’t it? Like most GOP views on the economy.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you, let’s put an end to this hoax of theirs in 2024.

Source: www.dailykos.com