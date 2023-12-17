US ports are receiving millions of dollars in grants to upgrade cargo handling infrastructure.

The grant is part of the Biden administration’s $21 billion commitment to modernize port infrastructure in the U.S.

Medium-sized port cities like Baltimore are among the 2023 grant recipients. In November, the Port of Baltimore received a $47 million grant to start an offshore wind manufacturing center, among other improvements. For example, funds would pay for a new berth or dock to handle cargo. According to the Maryland Port Administration, Baltimore is the top U.S. destination for rolling cargo imports, including agricultural machinery from John Deere and light-duty vehicles from BMW.

More than $653 million in Port Infrastructure Development Program grants awarded to U.S. ports through 2023 by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration. Other projects receiving federal funds include the Port of Tacoma Husky Terminal Expansion in Washington state ($54.2 million), and the North Harbor Transportation System Improvement Project in Long Beach, California ($52.6 million).

Port improvements are also being funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, which provides funding to combat truck idling. The US Defense Department is deepening some waterways on the East Coast to welcome larger ships.

Baltimore isn’t the only city with a growing port, according to maritime economists. Gateways to the U.S. southeast coast are carrying more cargo as key points of entry are clogged with truck traffic, experts say.

“All ports on the East Coast are upgrading their infrastructure and capacity,” said Walter Kemseys, managing partner of Kemseys Group, a maritime economics consulting firm currently working with the Port Authority of Georgia in Savannah. “What it does is it makes it more attractive to ocean carriers. They like to be able to go in and out of a port very quickly, and they like to go to multiple ports.”

Ports America formed a public-private partnership with the State of Maryland to manage equipment and operations at sections of the Port of Baltimore. The group told CNBC that since the partnership began in 2010, a $550 million upgrade at the Seagert Marine Terminal alone has been undertaken to densify the container yard.

These upgrades build on previous plans to revitalize America’s declining industrial cities. In Baltimore, public officials are addressing disruptions in the supply chain beyond the port. He believes the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project will increase double-stack rail capacity outside of Baltimore, which could help companies operating at the port move goods to and from points in the Midwest.

