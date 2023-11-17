Why are Toyota Prius hybrids a ‘bridge’ to full EV?

The Chevrolet Corvette, Lucid Air EV, Nissan GT-R aka “Godzilla,”…and the Toyota Prius?

Believe it or not, the all-new, super-practical Toyota(TM) Prius joins the ranks of these sporty cars as MotorTrend’s Car of the Year.

But this isn’t the first time a relatively affordable hybrid has snatched MotorTrends’ top prize. It also won it 20 years ago, four years after its launch in the US.

MotorTrend (WBD) wrote in 2004 that the Prius, “Not only is it the first hybrid that an enthusiast can enjoy, but it offers a fascinating preview of a future where extreme fuel-efficiency, ultra-low emissions and stimulating performance will be.” Co-exist happily in one package.” Apparently those sentiments are still present for the current version, which has sleeker looks, a more upscale cabin, and more power and efficiency.

Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled the company’s all-new Prius during its world premiere in Tokyo on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP) (Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images) (Kazuhiro Nogi via Getty Images)

The 2024 Prius taking home the prize reflects what Americans want these days – more hybrids.

CEO of MotorTrend Group said, “Hybrids are really the topic at the moment because we’ve gotten so excited about EVs… that we forgot for a moment about the hybrids that were out there and we’re talking about internal combustion. We were trying to make the jump from all-electric to all-electric.” Alex Whalen told Yahoo Finance. “And I think hybrids are really a bridge, a high bridge.”

MotorTrend’s site-visit data supports this. Over the past year, eight of the top 10 most popular models on the MotorTrend Buyer’s Guide have been either an EV or hybrid, in data provided exclusively to Yahoo Finance.

Interest in EVs also remains high, with the Tesla Model 3 still the top viewed page in the buyer’s guide, with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in second place.

Toyota Prius interior (Credit: Prius) (Toyota)

However, overall, EVs are still searched for more than hybrids in general, but this trend is slowly changing. Although there has been no decline in EV vehicle searches, hybrid search activity is trending higher.

“In fact, looking at traffic, I think you’re seeing an increase in hybrids because of infrastructure and range anxiety… We’re all concerned about whether we can get from here to there and whether They’ll have to be somewhere to generate electricity, and obviously the price is higher,” Wellen said.

Sales figures in the US are proving the popularity of hybrids. Despite rising EV sales year over year, Edmunds found that hybrid market share in October grew more significantly (11.4% to 6.5%) than EV (7.5% to 6.0%) compared to a year ago.

Hybrid sales could get an even bigger boost when potential buyers get behind the wheel of a Prius.

“For a certain segment of the audience, the Prius is perfect,” Wellen said. “For those who want to get into EVs or electrification, [go] 45 miles on a single charge, and it [costs] $27,000. Which is unheard of.”

