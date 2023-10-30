Why are these 4 metaverse cryptocurrencies growing so fast today? – Cryptosaurus

Precise Bucket Investors Love Cryptocurrency axis infinity (AXS 1.53%), internet computer (ICP -1.93%), Decentraland (MANA -2.12%), and sandbox (Sand -1.77%) may vary. Some believe these are metaverse cryptos (admittedly a vague term), others web 3 plays, or simply applications that are considered decentralized finance due to the nature of their transactions and ties to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). goes. (DeFi) can be put into the bucket. and other use cases.

As mentioned, each of these four tokens rose over the weekend. Since 4pm ET on Friday, these cryptos are up 22.9%, 14.4%, 10.8% and 10.2% respectively in today’s afternoon session. These double-digit gains are linked to continued bullish macro conditions as well as several token-specific catalysts seen over the past few trading days.

What is the reason behind this impressive performance?

Notably, Axie Infinity is one of the leading tokens to see massive purchases from large accounts, known as “whales” in the crypto community. In the last 24 hours, there were nine transactions worth more than $100,000, with 19 such transactions seen during yesterday’s session. These significant transactions indicate serious investor interest in Axie Infinity and its play-to-earn decentralized application.

Positive on-chain growth data, and improving sentiment after token unlock, are lifting Internet Computer. Investors are liking Internet Computer’s approach in this environment, given the fact that the project enables developers to build applications directly on the blockchain. For those interested in the world of metaverse-centric decentralized applications, Internet Computer is one of the companies providing the behind-the-scenes pipeline to make this happen.

As far as Decentraland and The Sandbox, two projects closely associated with the metaverse, it appears there is some bottom fishing going on in the market, with traders and value investors finding bargains near market bottoms. Are looking for. Trying to pick out things that could be seen as tokens. Following some negative regulatory news related to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claim that the native tokens of Decentraland and The Sandbox are securities, both tokens made new multi-month lows. At these levels, it appears that some interested parties are ready to step forward and increase risk.

Can this momentum continue?

Like most crypto rallies, there is a good amount of enthusiasm, or animal spirits, that should be taken into account when thinking about any type of fundamental factors that could drive these tokens higher over a period of time. Can go. The recent rally we’re seeing in these metaverse-related projects certainly exemplifies this to some extent. As the broader crypto market continues to see some positive momentum, these high-risk, high-upside altcoins have seen bigger moves (in many cases) than their mega-cap crypto peers.

That said, there are some interesting fundamental catalysts that could grab investors’ attention. These tokens could rise further if users return to the region due to rising crypto prices or other reasons. We’ll just have to see how the data supports this recent rally.

Chris McDonald has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts on Internet computers and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech