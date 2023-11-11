Why are there so many layoffs in gaming right now?

There have been a lot of layoffs in gaming recently. getty

You may have noticed that there have been a lot of layoffs in the Western game development and gaming press recently. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s join in.

There are many factors at play as to why companies are downsizing or simply downsizing, and the reasons vary from game development to the gaming press.

So let’s start with the big ones.

Game development budgets are huge and unsustainable

As I have mentioned in many of my previous articles, the reckoning is finally here. Game development budgets have been massive and unsustainable, and the situation is broken. Firstly, the reason why it does not have a direct and immediate impact lies in two factors. The first is that games take years to develop and once they are released the total cost in the backend is often not evaluated honestly. Managerial jobs will be at risk, so delayed releases coupled with management trying to hide overspending mean the problem will persist. The second issue is the overall demand for sports. This leaves a lot of rot within gaming, and while mobile games and mid-tier games have been very profitable, the strong demand for gaming in general has shielded these big budget projects even if they would have lost a lot of money. Are. However, these spending issues could not go on indefinitely and we are now facing a reckoning, partly catalyzed by two other factors.

inflation increased

The increase in inflation has effectively made money more expensive, especially if you are borrowing it. This means that large expenses, such as massive game development budgets, need to be reduced in order to keep the rest of the company alive. This has also had a greater impact on the gaming press, as the margins for it are much lower these days.

Elon Musk laid off at Twitter/X

When Elon Musk laid off most of the Twitter/X staff, I feel like it sent a message to the US and European tech industry that this was an option for them too. Since gaming is somewhat close to those industries, it was only a matter of time until gaming management tried the same thing. Coupled with massive game development budget issues and inflation, this helped inspire an Elon Musk-esque purge of employees.

What about Japan?

Well, this is where it gets interesting. First, Japanese game development budgets have been much smaller than their Western counterparts. There has been a greater focus on mid-tier games and the Switch has brought the focus back on gameplay rather than graphics. Both of these reduce costs. Secondly, it is very difficult and expensive to fire people in Japan. The law protects permanent employees very aggressively. It is believed that here companies try to find solutions, but thankfully the government has been very diligent in removing those shortcomings. Such as forcing temporary contract employees to be hired full-time after a certain period of time. In short, Japan will weather this situation better than its Western counterparts, as there is not much in the way of overspending to compensate.

so what happens now?

Well, there has been a much-needed reduction in the size of sports budgets and the diaspora of creative talent in the US and Europe. A lot of new and small game developers will come up and focus on better games instead of bigger games. I wish this had happened before all the layoffs happened, because not everyone will survive this and that in itself is an unnecessary waste of people and talent. However, the improvements that needed to be made were on the big budget end of the game development spectrum, otherwise the entire medium would have died. I just wish this had been figured out earlier in a more intelligent, practical and less wasteful way.

