Why are there 100,000 fewer entrepreneurs in Canada?

Satish Kanwar and Katy Yam join us for a special episode recorded live on the BetaKit Keynote Stage at SaaS North.

Live from SaaS North, this is the BetaKit Podcast!

While last year’s live podcast was recorded at the ungodly hour of 7:30 a.m., this year we arrived at the right time: right after lunch on the BetaKit keynote stage.

“Capital efficiency is really very sexy.”

it It is possible That’s because the AMA format we use for these live shows leads to some of our most popular episodes, but it’s more likely due to our key guests: Satish Kanwar (ex-Shopify, now Good Future), and Katy Yam (Real Ventures and FounderFuel).

But whereas last year’s podcast discussion topic (on the death of Canadian startups) was appropriately serious for the time of recording, this year’s topic wasn’t much better: the steady decline of Canadian entrepreneurship. A recent report from the BDC shows that the number of entrepreneurs has decreased by 100,000 compared to 2020 – a surprising number considering that Canada’s population has grown by more than 10 million over the same period.

So what is the reason for this? And, perhaps more importantly, what are the solutions?

Our guest panelists were quick to note that there are many different paths to entrepreneurship (some, perhaps, not included in the BDC’s reported data), and given current market uncertainties, each path deserves a higher level than zero interest. The golden days of free flowing capital.

Judging by their questions, the SAAS NORTH 2023 audience was certainly focused on navigating the present moment, offering many clear and operationally-minded pointers, which our guest panelists deftly navigated while Rob and I Hiding behind our seats (we are) Too Fans of AMA format). While some (like VC-approved metrics) were topics we’ve covered before, most were brand new, and quite surprising!

What kind of trouble did the BetaKit Podcast crew cause in the nation’s capital?

Let’s dig in.

