Why are the UN climate talks a crucial moment for oil and gas companies?

To stay on the path to net-zero emissions, the oil and gas industry will need to cut emissions from production and processing by about 60% by 2030. That’s a huge leap, and it will cost about $600 billion from now until the end. Of the decade.

However, reducing production emissions will not be enough to reach net-zero, so companies will also need to find ways to accelerate fossil-fuel production as well as invest money and expertise in new technologies.

Reaching international climate targets set at UN talks in Paris in 2015 would mean a significant decline in demand for oil and gas. This means that it will be necessary to cut investment in new projects and even close down some existing projects. If oil and gas companies want to be part of the energy transition, or even survive a few decades from now, they need to rethink their focus and start investing in some new technologies.

Today, oil and gas companies are responsible for only 1% of investments in clean energy, and the majority of that comes from just four companies. Yet the industry could be a big player in growing sectors such as geothermal energy, offshore wind and low-emission hydrogen.

Some of these areas have significant potential for overlap with oil and gas. For example, technologies developed for oil and gas extraction could be important in next-generation geothermal projects, as evidenced by startups such as Fervo Energy that employ technologies similar to those used in the oil and gas industry. We do.

big bet

But there’s a big difference between talking the talk and walking the walk when it comes to cutting emissions from fossil fuels. Take the head of COP28, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who in some recent media interviews comes across as a pragmatic realist on the state of climate change and the role of fossil fuels.

“The phasing out of fossil fuels is inevitable, it is necessary,” he told a Time reporter in an interview published earlier this month. Sounds like someone’s in with a change, doesn’t it?

Yet the al-Jaber-led company is planning a massive expansion worth $150 billion over the next few years. Some of this will go toward renewable energy, but the company is also expanding its production capacity for crude.

