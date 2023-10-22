STAMFORD — Schoolchildren dropped off at the wrong stops, consistently late buses and poor communication have plagued Stamford’s school bus system this year and prompted Board of Education members to demand answers this week.

“We’re not getting peak performance from the transportation system at this point,” said Michael Hyman, chairman of the board’s steering committee that met Tuesday.

Officials said the main reason for bus disruptions was driver shortage. Currently, the school district uses Ohio-based First Student to provide transportation. Michael McDaniel, manager of the First Student location on Selleck Street, said the company is short about 25 drivers in Stamford.

Ryan Feeley, the district’s finance director, said, “Having fewer drivers in the program … we have to plan fewer routes than we expected and that naturally makes many of those routes longer than they otherwise would be.” “Any delay on the bus, whether it’s caused by a substitute driver, a mechanical problem, traffic or construction – all of those add to the problem.”

School board members confirmed that when parents and officials contacted the bus company they also had difficulty getting responses.

Member Jackie Pioli said she has received complaints from parents this school year about students being dropped off in the wrong places, buses not arriving or long delays. She once tried to reach out to the bus company to ask why a bus was late and was told she should contact the board of education about it.

She and other members found out during a steering committee meeting Tuesday, where First Student representatives addressed concerns — that none of the First Student staff handling phone calls is bilingual. Stamford’s school district is made up of mostly Hispanic students and also has a large Haitian population.

“It is disappointing for me as a parent and a board member to hear that you do not have any bilingual staff in your office staff because we have a large diverse population of students,” Pioli said.

Board of Education President Jackie Heftman said board members have received numerous emails from upset parents regarding bus accidents and communication issues in particular.

“When there’s an issue with a bus not getting to school on time, and especially in the afternoon, and they call downtown, no one answers the phone,” Heftman said.

McDaniel said the phone lines at the Selleck Street office are often jammed with multiple parents and others calling at the same time. One problem they identified is that the line dedicated only to school administrators is shared with families, meaning school officials are at times unable to reach First Student staff because the line is busy.

“When they’re calling, that line is busy,” McDaniel said.

Heftman called for a better system to inform parents about possible changes to bus arrival and departure times.

“There needs to be better mechanisms to communicate with parents so they know when their child will not be picked up, when their child will be late for pickup or dropped off in the afternoon,” she said. “We are all in the business of serving our consumers and we are not doing a good enough job of it.”

Vinny Cappillo, district manager of First Student, said whenever an accident occurs or a bus breaks down, notifications are sent to parents through that app. But this only covers those who have the app and a phone. Everyone else is often left in the dark, he said.

This is not the first time the company has come under criticism due to communication problems.

Feeley said city school buses make 300 trips each day and more than 10,000 trips in a school year. School dismissal times vary across the city, with high schools having the earliest dismissal times, followed by middle schools and elementary schools being the last. Bus delays during previous waves of busing increase delays for the district’s youngest students.

“These are the families who are most impacted when buses do not perform as expected,” Feeley said.

The problems with school buses this year come as the district is negotiating a new contract with the vendor. The contract with First Student expires on June 30, 2024.

In July, the city’s Finance Board explored the idea of ​​using city land for a bus depot to attract more potential bus providers. Because First Student owns the Selleck Street lot, and others would need to lease such property, there is little competition for the contract.

Cappiello acknowledged that bus service has not been good this year.

“We will continue to work diligently with the district to find a solution,” he said.

He said that hiring drivers is not a problem compared to retaining drivers. According to Cappiello, over the past three years, the number of new hires has essentially matched the number of staff members leaving.

Cappiello said First Student has made several changes over the past few years to hire more drivers and retain its staff. This includes a 68 percent increase in starting salaries since 2021 and a reduction in the number of steps an employee must take to reach the top level.

“When we looked at attrition, we saw that we were getting people in the door and then we would lose them in those middle tiers. But the people who reached the top level – they stayed there,” he said.

He said other changes being discussed include increasing the starting rate to 11 percent and reducing the time it takes to add new employees to the Teamsters union benefits package from one year of employment to six months.

Cappiello said another reason drivers leave the profession is a perceived lack of support from schools. For example, he said drivers write reports whenever students engage in inappropriate behavior, but there is often no follow-up.

“Sometimes they feel unsupported in that regard,” Cappiello said. “We don’t always need to know what that action is, but at least it’s a way for our drivers to know that someone is seeing it and they’re taking action on it.”

Michael McDaniel, manager of First Student’s location on Selleck Street in Stamford, said some schools have managed to retain more bus drivers because of how they are treated.

At Roxbury Elementary School and the Apples Pre-K program, retaining drivers has not been a problem, something McDaniel attributed to staff at the schools who have hosted breakfasts for the drivers and recognized their efforts.

Source: www.bing.com