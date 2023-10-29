Why are more Southeast Asian artists and entrepreneurs working with indigenous communities?

This September, London’s internationally renowned museum, Tate, announced the appointment of two new curators, Marlene Boschen and Kimberly Moulton, who specialize in art and ecology as well as First Nations and Indigenous art, respectively.

Across the pond, museums across the United States mount exhibitions showcasing indigenous art through the works of emerging and established artists. For one, the famed Whitney in New York held the city’s first retrospective exhibition of the artwork of Jaun Quick-to-See Smith, an artist of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Closer to home, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts held its latest edition of the Southeast Asian Art Forum 2023, Sustainability 2.0: Coding the World That Will Remake Itself.

The hybrid forum ran on August 3 and 4, 2023, and featured artists and speakers from across the region, such as Wayne de Sia, a Malaysian writer and researcher who in 2018 launched the Geramis Art Project, an artistic and archival collective co-producing Artworks and cultural materials with indigenous Malaysian (Orang Asli) artists and artisans.

Portrait of artist Wayne de Sia. (Photo: Wayne De Sia, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts)

Collaborating with indigenous communities

Sia said she works with key community members who “are already leading their own efforts to identify, restore and preserve their art, culture and traditions” in several villages in different states, such as That of Seletar in Johor, Temuan Sembilan in Selangor and Negeri, Mah Meri in Selangor, Semai in Pahang and Perak, Temiar in Perak and Batek in Pahang.

“The main point of learning is to put aside all my understanding of how the world works (what school and society taught me) and live with the Orang Asli and understand how they see the world. are because many of their practices require sensitive and intimate knowledge of “the relationship between them and their living environment, from rivers to rocks to mountains, to insects and flowers,” Siya explained.

“Indigenous communities hold valuable knowledge that can be applied in the modern or contemporary world.” Jacqueline Fong, owner of Sarawak-based social enterprise Tanoti

Various flowers and herbs were prepared for use in the Semai healing rituals. (Photo: Wayne De Sia, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts)

Instead of reading research papers or books, the 31-year-old was forced to simply sit and listen to their stories and follow them on their daily activities like gathering natural produce, planting in their kebun, or simply swimming in the river.

“The most memorable experience is getting a surname in the village because I go there often and also because when I went back to my life in the city I moved away from there for a while, so they gave me a name that meant That ‘craving’ I was gone,” she added.

An indigenous man with flower decorations in a house built for the shaman’s spirit. (Photo: Wayne De Sia, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts)

art born out of ecological misery

Sia is also working as co-artist and researcher on a project exploring ecological grief by UK-based artist Youngsook Choi, titled “In Every Bite of the Emperor”, which is a collaboration between Heart of Glass UK, Arts Council Supported by England and British Council Malaysia. ,

One of the questions raised by the project during the ongoing climate crisis is this: how can we – through a process of mourning, gathering, storytelling, collective healing and solidarity – reclaim our lost connections and build a shared future? How to imagine new ways of moving forward?

Their effort to answer this question led to the launch of a digital publication calling on everyone, whether individuals, state agencies, or corporate, “to support our indigenous peoples and “Start listening to their traditional ecological knowledge and wisdom.” Coping is within their practices.

Songket weaver at Tanoti House. (Photo: Tanoti)

Jacqueline Fong, owner of Tanoti, a Sarawak-based social enterprise working to preserve the ancient Malaysian skill of songket weaving, agreed.

“Indigenous communities have valuable knowledge that can be applied in the modern or contemporary world. For example, the way weaving is done has contributed to many modern applications – from construction to medicine to fashion and interior design; Many methods of food preparation have contributed to the creation of today’s kitchen. “Indigenous practices are completely intertwined with the environment, as they have allowed populations to co-exist with nature for millennia,” she explained.

Sarawak has a higher population of indigenous groups than immigrant communities, yet many of its ethnic groups are already well established in urban settings. This is one of the reasons Fong values ​​the work she does in Tanoti, as it gives her “the chance to work on crafts with communities in very remote areas of Sarawak who still exploit resources from the rainforest”. .

She said, “I find each and every visit to these regions very life-enriching as I gain more knowledge to understand their social, economic and cultural capital.”

Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2023. (Photo: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts)

appeal to the past

While Fong noted that interest in indigenous cultures, artists and artisans in Southeast Asia has grown over the years, 23-year-old Singaporean artist Syamin Huda said curiosity is growing, especially among the Southeast’s younger generation. Asian artist and art practitioner.

Saiyamin recently exhibited a video work titled Southeast Asian Art Forum 2023 both dead and aliveA reimagining of our shared relationship with the sea through sequences alluding to notions of destruction and renewal.

“Having grown up in an urban city where constant changes in our environment have become normal, I believe that many of the sacred traditions or esoteric beliefs that exist in these places have been forgotten. As a result, a large part of my practice involves researching the past and present of Indigenous cultures and communities,” she said.

Syamin Huda’s artwork titled Perubahan Pasang Surut is inspired by our relationship with the ocean. (Photo: Syamin Huda, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts)

On the topic of the proliferation of artists and curators exploring indigenous art and ecology, Dr. Bridget Tracy Tan, director of the Institute of Southeast Asian Art and Art Gallery at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, attributed the inevitable onslaught of technology into our daily lives . A possible factor.

“We live in a world where we think our entire lives are in cities with the internet and shopping malls, public transportation and paved roads. Often, we are forced to acknowledge that much of life and culture exists significantly in places, lands and practices of people about whom we know little or nothing,” she said.

“Apart from looking at art practices, traditions, and education in art, art is about people, and people are relevant. There is a truth in this that relates to how we have always maintained ourselves and our humanity; Viability of the living landscape and all its resources through art and cultural relations. And how can we actively nurture it for future generations,” Tan said.

