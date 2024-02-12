Why are microtribes destroying the company's growth plans?

Be it music, food, clothing or travel, consumers are turning into small micro-tribes… [+] Defined by specific priorities. Taylor Swift’s nation-uniting megastardom may be the last great example of a phenomenon that started with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. (Alan J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It seems like every other day, a different Fortune 500 company announces a big round of layoffs, from Levi to Google to Citi. Normally, continued cost cutting would herald the coming economic recession.

In this case, the outlook is exactly the opposite, between a decline in inflation and strong job growth. Leaders are taking the prevailing economic optimism as inspiration to optimize their budgets, examine past growth strategies and completely reset their companies for a new phase of aggressive growth. In other words, they are clearing out the old to make room for the new.

Across all industries, executives are racing to find a way to boost consumer demand. Some are looking to drive enough product innovation to meet their ambitious growth goals. Others are creating new loyalty programs that will keep consumers coming back for more. For their part, B2B companies are focusing on new sales incentive programs to boost numbers.

But promoting large-scale growth is not just about increasing demand on a large scale. And as the first wave of results from these development initiatives begins to trickle in, some leaders are beginning to see an inherent flaw in their assumptions. And that flaw has massive implications for how big companies think about growth.

For decades, innovation depended on designing an offering that worked for a group of customers, and then taking that offering into the “mainstream.” Clothing companies would start (or even just notice) a cool new trend that young urbanites were wearing, and they would mass produce something that would fit everyone in suburbia. In music, a record label would discover an artist that was liked by a specific group and then market them to the masses. Amy Winehouse began to attract goth girls disaffected with piercings. Two years later, you could hear her songs played by soccer moms in minivans. This is how innovation should work.

But it seems it doesn’t work that way anymore. At least not that often. Be it music, food, clothing or travel, consumers are increasingly fragmenting into smaller micro-tribes defined by specific preferences. And it’s making life very difficult for companies like Disney, Diageo, Nestle and Nike. Some music industry experts quietly wonder whether Taylor Swift is really the last great example of the phenomenon that started with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Taylor Swift initially began attracting country music fans, but then became a megastar as she quickly connected with a broader audience. The next Taylor Swift may not be able to extend her popularity beyond one genre or community.

The problem is visible in B2B markets as well. Companies like SAP and Salesforce rose to prominence by establishing themselves as de facto standards in their respective fields. Salesforce’s core customer relationship management product is used by everyone from oil companies to advertising agencies. However, today there are many new competitors who are stealing market share by using a strategy of extreme focus. There is a CRM that focuses entirely on landscapes. If you’re a landscaper, you’re looking for a software platform that’s customized just for you.

Undoubtedly, there are many factors leading to the rise of micro-tribes. Due to increasing social fragmentation and loss of public commons, people have started living within their own tribes. Social media platforms are designed to increase engagement by filtering people into like-minded communities. Platforms like TikTok use algorithms to provide you with information tuned just for you. And technological improvements like no-code software development have dramatically reduced the cost of building platforms just for landlords.

So what should a company do when there is no definite mainstream? How do you build a music business that only caters to goth girls?

In the age of micro-tribes, companies may need to fundamentally rethink their approach to innovation. Instead of looking for a billion dollar idea, it may be important to find ten or twenty $100 million ideas. And we may need a very different organizational structure to manage those $100 million ideas. Take the music business. Historically, music companies were organized around different genres, such as pop, jazz or country. The music company of tomorrow may need to be organized around an audience, with each business unit having its own culture and delivering its own products and messaging tailored to that audience. Of course, this can be very difficult for companies to manage. But huge loss can occur.

Martin Sorel realized this in the 1980s. Sorrell was CFO of advertising powerhouse Saatchi & Saatchi. He observed that, as agencies acquired their competitors and grew larger, they lost their creative edge. So he created a different model. Sorrell used a shell company called WPP to acquire the agencies, but he did not integrate them together. Each agency remained under separate management, in its own building, with its own account management and creative teams. Only non-strategic functions such as human resources and legal were centralized. This way, agencies can stick to what made them great in the first place. Today, most of the large advertising agency networks like Omnicom and Publicis leverage this model. And maybe the rest of us can learn from it, too.

In apparel, that model may resemble VF Corporation, which separately manages Vans, Timberland and The North Face. In media, this might look like Match Group, which separately oversees dating apps like Tinder and Hinge and several smaller properties. Each of them engages with different audiences. Keep in mind, these aren’t just different brand management structures like the old P&G model. Both VF and Match maintain separate organizations with different cultures in different locations.

A traditional thinker might suggest that companies like VF and Match should bring together their assets to achieve economies of scale. But these may be unconventional times. And while Match could potentially benefit from a centralized approach to data security, it wants to keep real value creation separate. It’s not about being a passive holding company – it’s about providing a platform that allows ideas and creativity to flourish on a small scale.

Of course, this requires leaders to know what really differentiates their company. Or in Sorel’s case, knowing which part is ad creative and which part is HR or legal. A surprisingly large number of companies don’t know what really sets them apart – the unique reasons their people come to work every day and why customers keep buying from them. By identifying your strategic differentiators, you can bring to life the innovative ideas that best align with your organization, brand, and future. Spend time talking to both employees and customers to really understand your competitors and cultural differentiators. It’s important to approach this task with fresh ears and eyes, which is why hiring an outside party to guide the process can be a smart move. Don’t try to be your own dentist.

The fragmentation we are seeing in the economy is not going away. In fact, it will only expand to more markets and products. What is happening in music, food and fashion today may have the next impact on cars. Instead of chasing billion-dollar revenue surges based on yesterday’s strategy, leaders must begin taking steps to ensure they are continually prepared to identify and execute on tomorrow’s winning ideas.

Dev Patnaik CEO of Jump Associates,

Source: www.forbes.com