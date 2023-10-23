Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

The author is Chairman of Rockefeller International

The attacks on Israel this month have raised fears of wider conflict in the Middle East, even World War III. Critical voices describe this as the most dangerous time in living memory, with threats looming from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

But financial markets have been mostly quiet in reaction to the Gaza flare-up. The benchmark US S&P 500 index has barely changed since the Hamas attack on October 7. Even the stock markets closest to the war zone, from Saudi Arabia to Egypt and the Gulf states, have experienced moderate fluctuations. There has been no rush to safety in bond markets, where prices have been falling, and there has been little drama in oil prices.

It seems as if the market thinks the conflict will subside below worst fears, as is often the case in geopolitical crises. In the days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, called Israel’s equivalent of 10/7, the US was on red alert for follow-up. The S&P 500 fell 12 percent, a decline undoubtedly exacerbated by the fact that the US was in a six-month to eight-month recession. But that phase passed quickly – the S&P 500 would recoup all of its losses by October 11.

This pattern can be traced much earlier. Looking at the stock market’s reaction to 25 of the most significant geopolitical crises since World War II, including cross-border conflict with Korea in the 1950s and terrorist acts like the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, the S&P 500 The average declined. About 4 percent reach a low level in 15 days, but recover completely in 33 days.

Sixteen of these incidents occurred in the Middle East or originated from conflicts or terrorist groups there – such as the bombings of public transport in Madrid in March 2004 and London in July 2005. After the initial impulsive selloff, the market usually recovers losses quickly. And the market selloff over the latest conflict in the Gaza Strip has so far been less impressive than it usually is. The biggest concern is rising interest rates.

As a group, investors react differently to crises than as individuals. For individuals, history is better remembered than lived. The mind forgets the moments of uncertainty and remembers the past as the good old days. In the face of memories becoming clearer with time, the latest crisis will be particularly dangerous. This is not irrational: in the heat of the moment, the outcome is always unclear.

When the head of the United Nations talks about the Middle East being “on the brink of the abyss”, and seasoned geopolitical analysts dramatically raise the likelihood of another world war, it is irresponsible for people to spread warnings on social media. Not there. Filtering memory is a survival instinct, as is the desire to diffuse present threats.

In contrast, the market’s collective mind recognizes geopolitical risk as a historical constant, and frames catastrophic moments in that context. For example, is it clear that the Middle East is now more uncertain than in any major war since World War II? Has Russia become a more dangerous power after losing half its combat capability in Ukraine? Is China a major threat today despite the continued weakening of its economy?

The total sum of these threats is highly uncertain and debatable; The market, a gathering of millions of ideas, is inclined not to rush into decisions.

I met the renowned investor Julian Robertson in the late 1990s, when hopes for world peace after the collapse of the Soviet empire were eroded by new threats, including a series of nuclear tests by India and Pakistan. As a young novice investor, Robertson advised me not to overreact.

He cited his conversations with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the early 1990s, who told him about the risk that the Soviet Union might use its nuclear arsenal in a last-ditch effort to prevent the disintegration of its empire. Was. He said that grave dangers are always present, even in times remembered for peace, but are rarely fully realized. Instead, events force leaders to take action to prevent the situation from escalating.

Understanding geopolitical crises as a historical constant keeps the market steady in the storm. Individuals have reasons to romanticize the past while remaining concerned about the future. However, the collective mind of the market often appears to provide a more balanced, unbiased risk assessment. And the message the market is now sending is that our worst fears will not come true.

