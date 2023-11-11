Why are long-term bond yields so high? Even Jerome Powell Wants to Know

We have talked about bond yields many times over the past few months. Long-term bond yields have been rising over the past year, and that makes a lot of sense, given how influential those bonds are on the cost of borrowing in the US.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked about this at a conference on Thursday and said we “don’t really know” why long-term bond yields are rising.

This may seem a bit surprising, given that he is the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. And… isn’t he listening to this show?

It’s not that Jerome Powell is inexperienced here.

“I think he is honest. You know, honesty is the best policy. “At least that’s what my mother told me,” said Frederick Mishkin, an economics professor at Columbia and a former member of the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Mishkin said he understands where Powell is coming from. Because there are many reasons due to which bond yields can increase.

“And I think all of these are factors right now. And then the question is which ones are most important,” Mishkin said.

A big reason for the rise in yields is that bond traders are betting that the Fed will keep interest rates high for some time to combat inflation.

But Vinny Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights, said we don’t know how long the Fed will keep it in place.

“We are not confident that there will be structural changes in the U.S. economy and the global economy that will keep inflation elevated,” Caesar said.

Could there be another reason for increased yields? Investors feel that the US government may bring new bonds in the market to cover the deficit. This may prompt investors to sell bonds. And when bond prices fall, yields rise.

But Caesars said investors still have reasons to buy bonds. “US Treasuries are generally viewed as the safest and highest quality, and now they are yielding much, much higher yields than most of the era since the Great Financial Crisis, which looks much more attractive. “

If all this sounds confusing, it is.

Cornell University finance professor Robert Jarrow said Jerome Powell would like to find out. Because the Fed wants to stay in control.

“If you know what’s causing it, you know what steps you can possibly take to reverse or reverse those effects,” Jarrow said.

For example, if it turns out that bond yields are rising because investors expect rates to rise higher in the future, Jarrow said the Fed could step in.

“If they’re completely transparent and tell the public what they’re going to do, it manages expectations about the future,” Jarrow said.

Powell says the Fed is keeping an eye on rising bond yields. But the central bank has not yet decided what to do about them.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust Marketplace to deliver the details of world events and tell you what’s happening in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org