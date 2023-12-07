Why are jobs in restaurants and bars decreasing recently?

We will get the latest information on the labor market when the monthly jobs report comes out on Friday. In the last jobs report, which looked in October, the economy added about 150,000 jobs. But there was one industry that actually lost jobs – 7,500 of them. We’re talking about restaurants and bars.

One possible reason for the decline: inflation. If you think you’ve seen sticker shock at a restaurant, try being the restaurant.

JR Raksasuwan is co-owner of Chalong, an upscale Thai restaurant in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

“A packet of chicken. Before the pandemic, such a large pack used to cost just $40,” Raksasuwan said. Picture a bulk bag of chicken the size of a fold-out menu. “Now it is at $110. can you imagine that?”

He had to raise menu prices, and it didn’t go so well.

“People start complaining about why everything is more expensive than before,” he said.

Alex Susskind, a professor of food and beverage management at Cornell, says higher prices could lead to a recession in some parts of the restaurant industry.

“Inflation figures have come down a bit but they have still not come down across the economy,” he said. “There’s some consumer-based resistance when you raise prices.”

This is especially true in sit-down restaurants.

“In September and October, we saw a significant reduction in guest traffic, such as a five to 10 percent reduction,” said Greg Thomas, managing director of BDO.

Hiring has also slowed in the restaurant industry. It’s still growing on average, but it’s bumpy. The industry actually lost a few thousand jobs in two of the last three months. And this may be more than just the result of higher prices.

“Employment growth in the restaurant industry essentially mirrors national employment growth at large,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association. “Look at the national employment growth. “It is still positive, but it has been moderating over the last few years.”

But in one way the restaurant industry is different from almost every other major industry — it still hasn’t regained the employment levels it had before the pandemic.

“We’re down about 14,000 jobs,” Thomas said. This isn’t true for every type of restaurant – fast food employment is up 3% compared to before the pandemic. “Limited service restaurants, which you might know like the coffee brands out there, or Ice Cream Stories, things like that, they’re adding 128,000 jobs, which is a 13% increase from before the pandemic.”

The problem is sit-down restaurants and fine dining places.

“They’re down 214,000 jobs, down 4%,” Thomas said.

In Houston Texas, there’s a clue as to why. Tracy Watt is president of H-Town Restaurant Group, which has five establishments employing 450 people.

“Before the pandemic it used to be a little higher per restaurant but now it is lower. I would say just trying to run a tight ship,” Watt said.

