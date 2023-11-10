Why are Ireland’s leaders willing to be tougher on Israel than others?

A long anti-colonial history and specific recent events mean that Irish–Israeli relations are quite tense by European standards.

Like other European countries, Ireland is horrified by the thousands of people killed in Gaza, knowing that some of them may be its own citizens.

One particularly shocking case has emerged: that of Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl who is believed to have been killed by Hamas militants in a kibbutz during the massacre on October 7.

Her father was initially informed of her possible death, but DNA tests showed that her body was not among the remains recovered from the kibbutz, and she is now believed to be alive and being held hostage in Gaza. Due to which the Irish Government has got an opportunity to secure the position. His release, if possible, will require intensive diplomatic work as hostilities continue in Gaza.

But Hand’s case is part of a complex political reality in Ireland. While many European governments have been hesitant to criticize Israel’s bombing of Gaza – to the extent that they have criticized it at all – many Irish leaders have adopted a much tougher tone.

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo VaradkarHas repeatedly condemned the Hamas massacre of 1,400 people in Israel, but has also said that Israel’s response in Gaza is “as is”.something closer to revenge,

Speaking at an international aid conference for Gaza hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, Varadkar said failure to follow humanitarian law “cannot be unexpected”.

President of Ireland Michael D HigginsMeanwhile, he has accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of doing nothing less than undermining international human rights norms.

Higgins said in mid-October, “Announcing in advance that you will break international law and doing so over an innocent population undermines and destroys every code that has existed since World War II on the protection of civilians.” As more and more civilians began to die in the air campaign in Gaza.

His comments were criticized by Dana Ehrlich, the Israeli ambassador to Dublin, who accused him of being misinformed and suggested that Israel’s overall perception of Ireland was one of unconscious anti-Israel bias.

Another Israeli diplomat in Dublin posted his criticism on X: “#Ireland wondering who funded those terror tunnels? A brief test direction – 1. Find a mirror 2. Point it towards you 3. Voila. The post is from clarified and refuted,

Higgins has also been critical of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he said “Careless“In its initial pro-Israel response to the outbreak of hostilities.

He continues to call for a humanitarian ceasefire and international independent verification Casualties in Gaza – This number is currently only reported by the Hamas-run health ministry.

So while many Western European governments are in a near-shut down state, why are Ireland’s leaders more ambiguous in their public statements about Israel’s actions?

long memories

For one thing, the last two decades have not had the warmest relations between the two countries. In 2010, it was revealed that agents of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad had used fake passports to secretly travel to Dubai, where they killed a Hamas leader,

His forged travel documents also included Irish passports, some using stolen genuine passport numbers.

This episode had a chilling effect on Irish–Israeli relations, which marks relations to this day. At the time, Irish ministers warned that the Mossad’s actions would have put Irish travelers at risk. But six years after the incident, the then Israeli Ambassador to Ireland refused to guarantee That the same thing will not happen again.

On both sides of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, many Irish nationalists have identified with the Palestinian issue for decades, and see it as equating with their own resistance to the military violence of the British state.

This echo is still felt today. Sinn Féin, the largest and oldest party advocating Irish reunification, is widely expected to lead the next government in Dublin, and its leader, Mary Lou McDonaldHas made his views on Israel very clear.

In 2021, during a major outbreak of Israeli–Palestinian violence, he told Parliament that Israel needed to be condemned as a “racist, apartheid regime”, and his call for a Palestinian state in the grand narrative of Irish history. Made the base.

But as an independent Irish senator tom clonenHe, himself a former military officer, told Euronews that, while Ireland’s experience of colonization makes it somewhat different in Western Europe, the majority of its politicians or its population do not hold a negative view of Israel’s existence.

“The Irish people support Israel and believe in the legitimacy of the State of Israel,” he said.

“We have strong trade ties and a large Irish-Israeli diaspora there. Chaim Herzog, who was Israel’s president for much of the 1980s, was an Irish-Israeli who grew up in Dublin! Criticizes the actions of the Netanyahu government.

“Hamas carried out truly genocidal attacks on October 7, breaking all laws of armed conflict, which it continues to carry out in Gaza. But at the same time, Israeli forces have failed to provide safe passage to the elderly, the sick, pregnant women and Similarly, as required under the Geneva Conventions, the forced evacuation of civilians from their homes, firing on hospitals and schools and civilian areas – all this and more is prohibited.

“This is what Varadkar was referring to: proportionality of response, which is an objective standard in the law of conflict. For example, in fairness to the British, when the IRA was bombing Britain and killing innocent civilians, including children. The British Government did not order air strikes on Republican neighborhoods in Belfast!”

action beyond the fade

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has condemned the Hamas attack a month ago, but is also criticizing Israel for it “Ignoring” calls for a ceasefire, And like party leaders on the left of Sinn Féin, she is also calling for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled to Dublin because of Israel’s actions since October 7.

Varadkar has done rejected that callPointing out that the Russian ambassador has also not been expelled and warning that expelling Ehrlich would “nullify” Dublin as it tries to expel around 40 Irish citizens from Gaza.

Varadkar’s partner in the coalition, centre-right party Fianna Fáil, hosted Ehrlich at its annual party conference last weekend. His presence was met with outrage from the left, but party leader and current Foreign Secretary Michael Martin defended the government’s decision not to expel him, pointing out that doing so would have potentially expelled Ireland’s own ambassador to Israel. Will do as they are trying to do. Save Emily Hand and other Irish civilians caught in the crossfire.

Throughout, the voice of Ireland has remained a distinctive one in Europe. Cloonan suggests that since Ireland itself is going through a difficult peace process domestically, its leaders are perhaps particularly mindful of double standards when it comes to protecting civilians in conflict.

He says, “I was very disappointed when Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Tel Aviv and gave completely unqualified support for Israel.” “It should be remembered that when Russia targeted electricity networks in Ukraine, it said that attacking civilian targets there was a war crime.

“I would encourage him to consider that, and look at Israel’s actions through that lens as well.”

