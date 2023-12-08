Why are Gen X workers in the UK so pessimistic about retirement?

People born between 1965 and 1980 are expected to work longer as they lose out on the pension benefits their parents received.

According to financial advisers Just Group, only one-third of people aged 43 to 58 in the UK believe they will be retired by the time they reach state pension age.

The state pension age for workers born after April 1960 is currently 67, although this will rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

Looking at both genders in this group of youth between the ages of 43 and 48, this figure drops to 27%.

Over the past 25 years, the average retirement age in the UK has seen an increase as life expectancy has increased and older workers are feeling insecure about their finances.

Recent government data shows that men are currently leaving the labor market at an average age of 65.3 years, and for women this has dropped to 64 years.

For men, the average retirement age reached its lowest point in 1996, when it reached 63 years, and the lowest average for female workers was in 1986, when women retired at 60.3 years on average.

What Causes Retirement Anxiety?

“This is the age group most at risk of falling into the pension gap,” said Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group.

“Few people will be able to rely on defined benefit pensions that provide more generous, guaranteed payments to many in the ‘baby boom’ generation, while automatic enrollment into workplace pensions started too late to make much difference.”

Defined benefit pensions (DB – or sometimes known as final salary schemes) are in decline in the UK private sector, but they are often seen as the gold standard for retirement saving.

A DB scheme is a type of workplace pension (separate from the state pension), and this means that the retirement income you receive will be based on the number of years you have been a member of the scheme, as well as your salary.

This is different from an alternative type of workplace pension plan, called a defined contribution (DC) plan, which is becoming more and more common.

The main difference between the two approaches is that with a DB plan, employers have greater responsibility for providing income to workers when they retire.

Alternatively, with a DC plan, the employee himself must manage his pension fund investments, although the employer will add contributions to the retirement pot.

These types of plans are generally considered less predictable as the value of your pension can go up or down depending on investment performance, meaning there is no set amount to be paid to you when you retire.

Auto enrollment is too late

While they are more likely to have a DC pension plan, many individuals in their 40s and 50s feel left out as they are not particularly benefiting from a policy called auto-enrolment.

Automatic enrollment is a practice that has been introduced incrementally since 2012, and it does exactly what it says on the tin.

In the past, employees could choose whether or not they wanted to join a pension plan, whereas nowadays, employers must register their eligible employees for a workplace retirement plan.

There is still the possibility to opt-out, although in August 2022, only 10.4% of newly enrolled employees chose not to join their workplace pension scheme (compared to 7.6% in January 2020).

Automatic enrollment means people are more likely to start saving for their retirement sooner, but it’s not as useful for those in the Gen X generation who are now nearing the end of their careers.

sandwich generation

In addition to being deprived of lucrative pension plans, individuals born between 1965 and 1980 are grappling with the same financial scenario seen by their parents.

As people are living longer, an increasing number of adults are now part of the ‘sandwich generation’.

This term is used to describe a group of people who care for a parent over the age of 65 as well as financially support a child or young adult.

Nearly one in ten respondents also said they could not save much because they were financially supporting adult children.

Other cited explanations for lack of savings were inadequate wages, housing costs, limited ability to work, health problems, or saving for retirement or something other than property.

Additionally, income loss related to COVID-19 significantly impacted Gen X’s ability to save for retirement, although it encouraged some to start thinking about their pension plans.

According to data published by the UK’s International Longevity Center in 2021, 20% of those in the Gen X bracket are now saving less or spending their savings as a result of the pandemic.

