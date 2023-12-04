Why are emerging markets betting on stablecoins?

In a crowded market on the street.Getty

Although Bitcoin, the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency boasting a $726 billion market cap, has demonstrated its ability to be stable in the face of widespread uncertainty and scams, for some users and exchanges, it is not the most desirable. Stable coins, especially when pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, boast many of the same powers as other cryptocurrencies, but with at least one important, real-world difference.

For users trying to avoid monetary volatility in emerging markets, investments based on dollar-pegged stablecoins are gaining momentum, making them attractive to other cryptocurrencies which, by their nature, are prone to frequent and dramatic price fluctuations. Keep. In this way, stablecoins have become the essential infrastructure used to provide emerging markets access to the world’s reserve currency.

Take Francophone Africa, for example, where 162 million people use a fiat currency called the CFACFA franc. Here, investment and savings app Ejara has pioneered the use of crypto and investment services in the region, providing access to crypto investments and tokenized government bonds to Francophone Africans both at home and in the diaspora.

Nelly Chatouo-Diop, founder of Ejara, explains, “Africans are using stablecoins through Ejara to send and receive money across borders without worrying about high fees and slow transaction times. Users are also using stablecoins to store value and hedge against inflation, and traders use stablecoins to hedge against currency fluctuations.”

Ezara is not alone. Companies like Aza Finance, founded in Nairobi in 2013, provide next-generation instant remittance, FX and settlement services to cross-border markets in over a hundred countries.

France and the International Monetary Fund famously and boldly devalued the CFA franc by 50% in 1994, at least partly in response to being locked out of the world market with an artificially high exchange rate. Even today France has control over the CFA franc. Healthy debate about the colonial nature of the CFA franc, and whether replacing it would be a net positive or negative for its users, still persists.

But what if the replacement no longer depends on central banks or ruling parties? Through the use of regulated digital platforms, people in marginalized economies can vote with their wallets for rapid dollarization that cannot be state-led. Stablecoins, like USDT or USDCUSDC, would connect these populations globally not to their own central banks, but to the US Federal Reserve. Amid the fiat currency devaluation event in August, Argentinian crypto exchange platform Ripple launched its own US dollar-pegged stable coin.

If crypto highlights the transient nature of money, stablecoins affirm a monetary hierarchy. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC are only stable when they are backed by the US dollar. But investors and savers have no way to verify stablecoin reserves. Several times during the last few years, the most popular dollar-backed stablecoin, TetherUSDT, has lost its dollar peg during liquidity strains in the crypto markets. When markets opened, Tether quickly regained its peg, but investors suffered losses and regulators took notice. Notably, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the issue directly, and called on Congress to approve federal regulation of stable coins. Circle, the issuer of USDC, is responding to this challenge by hinting at a possible IPO in 2024.

Crypto Exchange. USDC has a lower market share, but is more widely used in decentralized finance.Kaiko.com

Scandals such as the collapse of the FTX exchange platform have hurt traders, but the stablecoin crisis is also likely to hurt savers, some of whom come from the world’s poorest countries. Regulatory initiatives are underway to address some of the financial stability risks to so-called “global stablecoins”. But capital moves fast. During a year that brought us unprecedented withdrawals, not only on crypto exchanges, but also at traditional banks like Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, the noise of constant speculation about the true stability of stablecoins is growing significantly.

Stablecoins represent real-world use-cases for crypto beyond speculation. Achieving financial freedom or avoiding extortionate fees for transferring money abroad are fairly concrete needs. Crypto will do its best to leave the Bahamas and seek more populous and productive markets for its future.

Disclosure: Ejara and Kaiko are two of my portfolio companies. I initially invested in Ijara in 2021 and Kaiko in 2019.

Follow me on LinkedIn. Check out my website.

Co-founder of WVCE and a fintech investor with over 15 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com