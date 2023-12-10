Dear Liz: Finance companies claim that if you owe a lot of credit card debt, the law does not require you to pay it off in full, but you can pay off some or most of this debt. They say this is not a credit card debt reduction program through balance transfers or debt consolidation loans. This sounds like a fake quasi-bankruptcy declaration. Are you familiar with these programs? They seem too good to be true.

Answer: You’ve probably been seeing ads from debt settlement companies. With debt settlement, the debtor stops making payments on his or her credit card debt, hoping that the issuer will eventually pay less than the outstanding amount. Results are not guaranteed and the process often takes a few years.

As you might expect, missing payments can cause significant damage to credit scores as well as lender lawsuits. Additionally, any amount forgiven in this process can be considered taxable income for the debtor. You will also have to pay a fee if you hire a debt settlement company to handle these negotiations. Fees and taxes can offset any savings achieved through the process.

Most people who are struggling with credit card debt will be better off filing bankruptcy or using a credit counseling service’s debt management program.

Debt management programs enable people to pay off their balance in three to five years, usually at low interest rates. Bankruptcy, meanwhile, allows credit card debt to be legally erased without triggering a tax bill. The most common form of bankruptcy, Chapter 7, usually lasts only a few months, after which people can begin rebuilding their credit.

transfer the house to heirs

Dear Liz: We are updating our estate plan so that our home can be transferred to our six children when we die. There is currently a large mortgage balance on the home. We would like it not to have to go through probate, and any outstanding mortgage balance not coming due immediately. I know there are many options for relocation, all with advantages and disadvantages. Do you have any recommended best practices for our situation?

Answer: Yes. Discuss the situation with an experienced estate planning attorney, who can give you personalized advice. Estate planning can become increasingly complex, and expert guidance is usually worth the cost.

Your attorney will likely suggest creating a living trust to avoid probate, the court process of settling the estate. Another way to avoid probate in many states is through a transfer deed on death. The deed may be a solution for smaller estates, but the trust allows you to transfer assets other than your home, provides administration of your estate and also helps you plan for incapacity.

You probably don’t have to worry about your lender applying for your loan right away. Your mortgage may include a clause that technically makes the entire amount due if the home is sold or transferred. Although the estate is being disposed of, heirs are generally protected from these clauses by state and federal law as long as payments continue. Your attorney can provide more details about protections in your state.

With a living trust, your successor trustee will be able to access other funds in the trust to make payments when the estate is settled, said Jennifer Saude, an estate planning attorney in Long Beach. With a transfer deed on death, the heirs will be responsible for making the payment.

Heirs can often afford a mortgage, but having six people own a house would be burdensome at best. Probably, the best solution would be for the estate to continue making mortgage payments until the home is sold.

Survivor benefits for separated spouses

Dear Liz: My father passed away recently. He was technically married, although his wife kicked him out of their home three years before his demise, leaving him homeless. Is he eligible to receive Social Security survivor benefits?

Answer: Social Security does not try to find out how a couple was married. As long as they were legally married, she could be eligible for survivor benefits.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions can be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604 or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

