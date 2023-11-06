Why are climate activists so upset about Kim Kardashian's nipple bra?

Moorman wondered on social media last week whether there were parallels between Skims donating money to climate change and ultra-fast fashion retailer Shein pledging money to The Orr Foundation in Ghana. “Many people say [The Or] It shouldn’t be taken, even though I’ve yet to hear anyone say that the 1% shouldn’t accept money from Kim Kardashian,” she said.

She came to the conclusion that there were deep differences between the two. 1% for the Planet focuses on motivating businesses to donate money to charity. The Orr Foundation, meanwhile, is a “tiny ‘boots on the ground’ organization” that has been transparent about how it has used the Sheen funds — and which has not struck a deal with the company as a sign of partnership. , The Or Foundation co-founder Liz Ricketts has been outspoken, but as a transaction to fund the work that goes into managing the fashion industry’s waste, a problem that other brands are largely unwilling to acknowledge. And the work for which they are not yet ready to give money. Planet 1% did not respond to requests for comment.

Perhaps most relevant to the Skims launch is how differently companies have positioned the charity in their own marketing. Moorman said, “Sheen did not create any advertising campaign that linked the purchase of his clothes to any good cause.”

Experts say a small donation to a charity doesn’t negate or remove the negative impact the company has had on the company — or its consumption-focused message of buying more new things.

“Beyond her own climate footprint of taking a private jet, what is the climate footprint of Skims and these bras? How much carbon impact is there in manufacturing and disposing of the product—and does that footprint outweigh this donation?” Barenblatt says. For him, it comes down to basic math: “Does the take outweigh the give here?”

Climate News Site’s Emily Atkin and Ariel Samuelson hot Did some of that math: Kardashian’s use of private jets, for example, “releases 610 times more emissions annually than the average person emits in a year”, while her multibillion-dollar business “reduces emissions from fossil fuels.” “Dedicated to promoting seamless consumerism-derived plastic products”.

For Moorman, the crime is not just in the product or in the climate message offered by the skims – it’s also in how the recipient organization responds. “I don’t think the 1% should be taking Kim’s money, and I think they should be very public about it, or they’re basically supporting greenwashing,” he wrote on LinkedIn on Friday.

