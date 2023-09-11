Why are autoworkers’ leaders demanding a 4-day work week from the Big Three carmakers?

Autoworkers assemble cars at a Ford plant in Chicago on June 24, 2019.



What if you could only work four days a week but get paid for five?

That’s essentially what Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, is agitating for in the ongoing labor negotiations in Detroit.

Reformist union leaders envision a 32-hour work week for 40-hour pay and more, plus overtime.

As strange as it may sound, he’s leaning on a concept that has captured the imagination of workers around the world thanks to widely publicized tests. Microsoft ran a month-long pilot in Japan in 2019 and reported extremely positive results, including a 40% increase in productivity. More recently, dozens of companies in the US, Canada and Europe have participated in ongoing trials that have been deemed similarly successful.

But Fenn’s pressure – along with other “bold demands” (Fenn’s own words) the UAW has put on the table – is notable because of how radical a change it would introduce.

“Our members are working 60, 70, even 80 hours a week just to make ends meet,” Fenn said in a Facebook Live event last month. “This is not a living. This is barely a living, and it needs to stop.”

This idea is steeped in UAW history

In fact, the idea of ​​a shorter work week for equal pay was supported by UAW leaders nearly a century ago. Fenn says he discovered the history while reading old copies of the UAW’s Solidarity magazine from the 1930s and 40s.

“Essentially, it was understood as a continuation of a very long-term struggle for shorter hours and higher wages,” says Jonathan Cutler, a Wesleyan University sociologist and author of the book. Labor Time: Shorter Hours, the UAW, and the Struggle for American Unionism.

Unions had fought for decades against the oppressive conditions under which workers worked 100 hours a week. By 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act limited the work week to 44 hours, and then two years later to 40 hours.

At the time, Cutler says, the assumption was that the fight would continue over the next goal, the 30-hour week.

While the idea gained popularity among general auto workers, the UAW leadership eventually moved away from it, sidelining it in dealmaking.

“It’s a big ask,” says Cutler. “It’s at the heart of a lot of power struggles in labor… how much work do you have to do for the pay you get.”

Ground reality: Auto workers’ 70-hour work week

Few believe that automakers today would ever seriously consider what Fenn has proposed. Given that plants run around the clock, a shorter workweek would be costly and logistically challenging for companies already struggling to remain competitive.

“I don’t think the company is going to do that,” says Jerry Coleman, a line worker in the paint department at the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

But what difference will it make?

Coleman, who has been working at the plant as a temporary employee since 2017, says that for most of that time, she has worked 10 hours a day, seven days a week — a tough schedule that has led her to lose her job. Missed milestones in the lives of two daughters.

Last year, he missed his younger daughter’s kindergarten graduation because he couldn’t get time off. This year, they made the difficult decision to send their older daughter to live with her mother so she could participate in after-school sports.

“It’s not fair to her that she can’t do it, because I’m constantly stuck with work,” Coleman says.

This is not the life he wants, but he needs the income.

He says, “What can I do? Either stay with my children or lose my job.”

After five and a half years with Stellantis, Coleman earns $19.76 an hour, excluding overtime. They hope the new contract will speed up their path to becoming permanent employees with better pay and benefits, as well as more information about their working hours.

The 4-day work week is proving a hit elsewhere

The nonprofit 4-Day Week Global, which helps companies move away from the traditional five-day work week, has had considerable success in its trials over the past few years.

Workers are not only happier, but they are also more productive. The majority of the 61 companies that took part in the trial in the UK last year said they would continue to proceed with the shorter working week.

Most of the trials involved small companies with office staff, not line employees.

“We don’t have as many manufacturing organizations in the test as you might imagine,” says Boston College sociologist Wayne Fan, the tests’ lead researcher.

Only a handful have participated, including Pressure Drop Brewing in London, UK, and Advanced RV in Willoughby, Ohio.

Fan says that while the demands of deadlines in manufacturing present an additional challenge for companies, providing an extra day off can have additional benefits for workers, allowing them a break from physically taxing jobs. Can get it.

“It gives people the time and space they need to heal and refresh,” she says.

“Power concedes nothing without a demand”

Even if a shorter work week deviates from the UAW’s core demands, as seems likely, Fenn does not appear to be giving up his push for better pay and more vacation.

“We need to fight for a vision of society in which everyone earns a family-sustaining wage, and everyone has the opportunity to enjoy their lives and watch their children grow up,” he told supporters on Facebook Live. And there’s enough free time to watch your parents grow old.” ,

At a Labor Day rally a few days later, he quoted the words of Frederick Douglass before a cheering crowd.

“Power gives nothing without demands,” he said, before promising to take action if a deal is not reached by Sept. 14, when the UAW contract expires.

