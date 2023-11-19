Why are Americans spending more than saving on entertainment?

Even though these are tough economic times, some Americans are spending more on things like experiences, trips and designer goods rather than prioritizing savings for a down payment on a home or a retirement plan or rainy day fund.

“One reason for the younger generations – Millennials and Gen Z – is the feeling of ‘Why bother saving?’ Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money, said. “You may see it on TikTok, but many young Millennials and Gen Z people feel that home ownership is so out of reach for them (and now with higher interest rates) that they Any savings we can accumulate will be a drop in the bucket when it comes to trying to buy a home.”

She adds, “If you think you’ll ‘never’ be able to buy a house, but you can buy yourself ‘affordable’ luxuries like designer handbags or experiences, without sacrificing years of savings and expenses. “Gets to experience that dopamine hit of pleasure. To finally buy a house.”

It’s true that, for some people, this recreational spending spree is partly a ‘why bother?’ mentality, but there are other factors involved as well. let’s explore.

Why is entertainment spending being given priority over savings?

For a deeper dive into why people choose recreational spending over saving, here’s Robert R. Johnson, PhD, CFA, CAIA, Professor of Finance, Heider College of Business, Creighton University, says:

“In 2017, University of Chicago professor Richard Thaler received the Nobel Prize in Economics for his work in behavioral finance. The premise of behavioral finance is that humans are not rational profit maximizing machines, but are often victims of behavioral biases. One of the biggest behavioral biases that humans fall prey to is the bias toward immediate gratification rather than delayed gratification. That is, our present self triumphs over our future self. It is extremely difficult for many people to imagine their future and give up that vacation or new car today in exchange for money to retire in the distant future.

This desire for instant gratification is also heightened by the fact that some people are still trying to make up for the time lost during the pandemic by choosing to live in the moment and not depriving themselves of things that They want it now.

“The mantra for many individuals is YOLO (you only live once),” Johnson said. “They argue that they will enjoy life now and worry about the consequences later. One of the biggest misconceptions is the notion that ‘if I haven’t accumulated enough money by retirement age, I will continue to work.’ Once someone reaches retirement age and has not accumulated sufficient retirement savings, they are left with only two options – continue to work or accept a lower standard of living in retirement – ​​and neither of them is good. Is.

“One of the more interesting findings of the recent Gallup survey is that people plan to retire at age 66 and actually retire early at age 62 for a variety of reasons, primarily health concerns. Are forced to be – for their own and their loved ones’ health reasons. , There may not be an option to continue working.”

Johnson said he also believes there is a misconception among many Americans about the standard of living that Social Security will provide for their retirement. He said that they are in denial that it will be less than what they expected.

What are some ways to reprioritize savings?

If you’ve found that you’re spending more than you’re saving, here are some ways to adjust your priorities.

Automate your contributions

Johnson said automating retirement and savings contributions is a smart move. “People should try to automate as many financial decisions as possible,” he said. “One should make a habit of saving money. And habits – good or bad – develop over time.

For example, withdraw an amount from each pay check and put it directly into an investment fund – most ideally a low-cost stock index fund. This strategy means that you will invest money in the market whether the stock is rising, falling or in a bad situation. You will practice dollar cost averaging and build significant wealth over the long term.

“Automatic savings plans can take many forms. For example, a person might withdraw a specific dollar amount or pay percentage from each pay check and put it into a retirement plan or savings plan. The biggest advantage of automated plans is the practical basis of the plans. If we are enrolled in an automatic savings plan, people’s inertia and inherent laziness work in our favor. That is, once enrolled in an automatic savings plan, people remain enrolled.’

budget for savings

“One needs to budget,” Johnson said. “Specifically, one must not only keep track of the budget and expenses, but also budget for savings. Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is quoted as saying, ‘If you want to make saving a priority, pay attention to how your budget works. Don’t save what’s left after spending; Instead, spend whatever is left after saving.

“If one really wants to make saving a priority, it cannot be residual – what is left over. This should be a line item in your budget. You cannot successfully build wealth by living off what is left after all your expenses. We accomplish what we prioritize. Give priority to savings and invest that savings.”

