Why Archer Aviation hit highs in November The Motley Fool

Flying Taxi Start-up Archer Aviation (ACHR 3.10%) received some big orders in November and some bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Add it all up, and Archer shares are up 25.9% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors begin to understand the total size of the potential market opportunity for Archer.

Archer is winning orders around the world

Archer is working to commercialize an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to carry a few passengers on short flights. The company sees a bright future for eVTOLs to replace existing taxi and ground transportation services with fast, reliable flights bypassing congested urban roads.

The company was active during the Dubai Air Show in November and announced several deals that demonstrate the global potential of their designs. UAE transportation company Air Chateau International signed a memorandum of understanding with Archer to acquire 100 of the company’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft, valued at approximately $500 million.

Separately, Archer announced a deal with India’s InterGlobe Enterprises to offset losses of air taxi service in India.

Archer’s shares also rose during the month thanks to some commentary from Wall Street. Deutsche Bank Reiterated his support for Archer and stuck to his $12 price target, which is almost double what shares are trading at today. And at the end of the month, barclays raised its price target to $6.50 from $4.50, saying the market around eVTOL companies is maturing.

Is Archer Aviation a buy ahead of its flying taxi rollout?

Investors have every reason to be excited about the prospects here, but some caution is needed. For one, Archer is still in the process of gaining Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its design and isn’t expecting revenue service until 2025. And Archer is hardly alone in bringing eVTOLs to market.

a rival, Joby Aviation, appears to be on pace, if not slightly ahead, of Archer in terms of bringing products to market. And many other start-ups and established aerospace companies are also making progress.

With each passing month, eVTOLs are looking more like a real product and less like science fiction. Archer appears to be well on its way to capturing at least a portion of this potential new market.

But market success is still years away, and there are plenty of engineering and regulatory hurdles ahead, meaning Archer shares should be held as a small, speculative part of a diversified portfolio.

Source: www.fool.com