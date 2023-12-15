Why Amazon Stock Could Be 2024's Biggest Winner Among Major Internet Names?

Amazon.com Inc. will be among the largest large-capitalization Internet companies next year, an analyst wrote Thursday. Shares of are offering the most upside.

Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion dubbed Amazon’s stock AMZN, -0.95% his top large-cap pick for 2024, citing the e-commerce giant’s ability to improve retail margins and generate strong momentum in the cloud.

“Retail margins have improved significantly, and we still think the Street [operating income] looks conservative in [2024] On incremental numbers,” Champion wrote.

He also thinks spending on the company’s cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services, is expected to grow next year, and a recent Piper Sandler survey of chief investment officers helped restore that confidence. Champion said the only cloud provider to see an increase in net spend intentions relative to the first half of 2023 was AWS.

He joins analysts at TD Cowen and Bernstein who have called Amazon’s stock their best pick.

Champion raised its price target from $170 to $185 in its latest note, with the new target implying an upside of about 25% from current levels. In contrast, his $355 price target on Meta’s stock META, -0.47% implies only a 7% upside, while his $150 price target on Alphabet Inc. shares GOOG, -0.57% GOOGL, -0.48% implies a 14% upside .

Among smaller Internet companies, Pinterest Inc. PINS, +1.37% is Champion’s top pick. Pinterest is closing 2023 on a strong note, with shares up 25% since the end of October. And coming out of the third quarter, Pinterest was likely growing its revenue at a mid-teens rate on a year-over-year basis.

Champion thinks Wall Street’s targets for Pinterest are moving to 2024. At the same time, he is bullish on the company’s ability to drive incremental improvement in margins, with projections appearing conservative.

Source: www.marketwatch.com