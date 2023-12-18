Why Alphabet, Amazon and other “Magnificent Seven” stocks soared today The Motley Fool

There is strong evidence that the catalyst driving the market this year is the shift in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. Following their worst performance collectively since 2008, major market indices have charged sharply higher this year, driven by the prospect of widespread efficiency gains as a result of generative AI.

With that background, search leader Alphabet (GOOGL 2.43%) (GOOG 2.44%) climbed 2.6%, leading e-commerce Amazon (AMZN 2.81%) rose 2.8%, and social media maven meta platform (META 3.01%) rose 3.3% as of 1:53 PM ET.

Positive Wall Street analyst sentiment helped boost Amazon’s gains, while a report published this weekend suggested the ongoing AI-fueled rally could help lift so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks into 2024. Will do.

AI will likely gain further market share

Technology stocks have been the primary beneficiaries of this year’s market rally, along with the tech sector nasdaq composite It was up 42%, compared to a 23% gain at market close on Friday. S&P 500, Many of the biggest contributors are companies that are at the forefront of AI.

According to Financial and Investment Weekly, this trend is likely to continue through 2024 Baron’s, The publication released its predictions for the year ahead, noting Magnificent Seven shares are poised for additional upside, especially after this year’s stellar gains (through market close on Friday):

Alphabet: up to 50%

Amazon: up 78%

Apple : up to 52%

: up to 52% Meta Platform: Up 177%

Microsoft : up 54%

: up 54% NVIDIA : up to 235%

: up to 235% Tesla: up 106%

Each of these companies is an AI powerhouse in its own right and is well-positioned to profit by implementing these next-generation algorithms.

The report shows that the current rally was driven by three factors: expectations that the Federal Reserve Bank will end its campaign of interest rate hikes as inflation begins to decline, technology companies’ desire to cut costs, So that their profits can improve. and the current opportunities presented by AI. These factors will continue to fuel the rally in the year ahead, perhaps none more so than AI.

According to data provided by Bloomberg Intelligence, generative AI is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032. Given the opportunity, it makes sense that the biggest players could continue to grow.

Providing additional fuel for Amazon were the positive comments from analysts at Roth MKM today. The investment bank raised its price target to $180, indicating a potential upside of 20% from Friday’s close. It also named Amazon its top mega-cap pick for 2024, citing “accelerating revenues and expanding operating margins.”

ai cash register ringing

The impact of AI will be far-reaching, but each of these three companies has carved out a fascinating niche in the AI ​​revolution:

Amazon has deployed AI algorithms across a broad cross section of its e-commerce empire and added several AI tools for its cloud infrastructure customers.

Alphabet’s Google has a long and storied history with AI and pioneered the use of AI in its industry-leading digital advertising. The company has already introduced several new generative AI tools to its most popular products and services, while also introducing new AI tools to its cloud users.

The meta platform is also an AI pioneer, using the technology to serve relevant content on its social media platforms by identifying users in photos posted on its site. The company recently released its latest AI model, Llama AI, making it available on major cloud computing platforms.

Each of these companies is a leader in the field of AI and will likely continue to benefit from these ongoing secular tailwinds. Additionally, widespread use of AI is just beginning, so it only makes sense that there would be additional benefits as its adoption accelerates.

From a valuation perspective, each of these stocks is Relatively Cheap. Amazon is the cheapest, selling for just 2x forward sales, while Alphabet and Meta Platforms are selling at multiples of 5x and 6x forward sales respectively. While these valuations may deter investors from valuing them, they should be viewed in the context of the abundant opportunity ahead.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com