Why a Tipsy Ladder Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend?

Not long ago investors had to pay the US government for the privilege of owning TIPS. Real yields, i.e. yields after incorporating inflation, were negative. Last year, phoenix-like, real yields rose above 0%. Today the real yield on 10-year TIPS is about 2.50%. This offers some interesting options for people who are in or near retirement.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS for short, are U.S. government bonds whose principal amount is adjusted for inflation. They’re as close as an investor can get. Of course, there is no free lunch. An investor leaves the possibility of better returns with TIPS than with nominal bonds (if inflation should be lower than expected) or more risky assets such as stocks. However, for many retirees, risk is a four-letter word.

So let’s explore two tips laddering strategies that retirees may want to consider.

30-Year Tips Ladder

For those planning a traditional 30-year retirement, a one-time 30-year TIPS ladder can be constructed that outperforms the 4% rule. As real yields increase, TIPS enable a retiree to increase their safe withdrawal rate (SWR). The. The higher the actual yield, the higher the SWR. So how much higher can current yields increase the SWR?

A great tool to answer this question and create a TIPS ladder is tipsladder.com. You enter your desired ladder length, up to 30 years, and your desired annual income after inflation. I assumed a $1 million portfolio and entered $47,000 as the desired income (which would give us a 4.7% SWR).

The tool generates a list of TIPS bonds you can buy, including the CUSIP of each bond. The total cost comes to $989,234. You get 30 years of retirement income starting with a 4.7% withdrawal and adjusted for inflation with about $11,000 left over to walk around in the money.

Remember I said there’s no free lunch? Retirees need to keep in mind that after 30 years, they will have spent down their portfolio. Unless they invest the $11,000 left after buying TIPS, they are left with nothing. This means that if they live beyond 30 years there is nothing to support them. It also means nothing to their children, grandchildren or charity.

A Partial 30-Year Tips Ladder

One option is to create a TIPS ladder using a portion of your retirement savings. John Reckenthaler suggested this option in an excellent article last week.

For example, with a $1 million portfolio, one could construct a 30-year TIPS ladder to generate annual real income of $30,000. Consulting the tipsladder.com tool, the cost of this ladder comes to $631,220. A retiree may invest their remaining assets in a combination of stocks and perhaps more bonds to cover longevity risk and giving.

5 year tips ladder

There is a strong case to be made even for the shorter TIPS ladder. Let’s imagine you retire 5 years before you have to claim Social Security. To bridge that gap, one could create a 5-year TIPS ladder. During this period, the risk of serious decline in the market will be averted. After Social Security begins, the remaining assets can be invested in a mix of stocks and bonds, which can be used to supplement income.

For TIPS ladders of 10 years or less, one can purchase individual TIPS as described above. Another option is a new ETF series launched by BlackRock

, The new ETS are part of BlackRock’s iBond series (not to be confused with US government Series I bonds).

BlackRock offers fixed maturity TIPS ETFs ranging from one to ten years. These ETFs function similarly to individual bonds, in that they mature at a certain time and return assets to the investor. Think of it as an easy way to buy TIPS. Of course this has a cost (remember, no free lunch), but it’s a low fee of 10 basis points.

Note that BlackRock offers a nifty bond ladder tool. Unfortunately, it hasn’t included its new tips fund yet.

final thoughts

Today’s real yields make a compelling case for building a TIPS ladder in retirement. Just keep in mind that the advantages and disadvantages of every strategy and tips ladder are not different. In return for giving up any potential gains, you are getting a higher level of certainty. For many people in retirement, this may be a good deal.