Why a 60/40 portfolio could cost you millions in retirement?

When I see people promoting 60/40 portfolios, I feel like Haley Joel Osment’s character the sixth Sense, But instead of seeing dead people, I see dead thoughts.

You probably know what I’m talking about: a portfolio that seeks to automatically balance risk by placing 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds.

This sounds sensible enough, but history shows that people who invest according to this rule are leaving a lot of money on the table over the long run:

A quick look at US stocks, shown here in purple Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).



VTI

, And through bonds, in orange Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).



bnd

, Shows a problem. One of these funds is sleeping on the job.

The problem is bonds, which have had about a 2.6% annual return over the long term, and US stocks, which have had an 8.5% annual return over the long term.

First of all, this shouldn’t shock anyone. bonds are supposed To yield lower returns over the long term—after all, you invest in them to get income. But income is too valuable for many investors, so its total return over the long term is low. The inherently higher risk of US stocks, on the other hand, yields bigger returns.

The math here is simple: If we put $1 million into US stocks and wait a decade, according to the historical returns above, we’ll have a wealth of $5.1 million. This is clearly much larger than the $670,000 profit we would have received by putting that money in bonds. Obviously, a broad bond portfolio is going to reduce our profits, which is why it happens.

The 60/40 portfolio resulted in a profit, but the profit was $1,770,000 less than the stock-only portfolio!

By overloading bonds, we have literally left nearly $2 million on the table over a decade; The more time you devote to the 60/40 portfolio, the more millions you are losing.

liquid option

The problem with stocks is, what if you can’t wait a decade? What if you need income now? There is a simple solution: closed-end funds (CEFs).

While the 60/40 portfolio is an old idea – it’s been around for over 50 years – how to capture income (by sacrificing total return), CEFs are a much improved Idea: Turn capital gains into a reliable income source.

Take, for example, an 8%-yield Royce Value Trust (RVT)



VT

,An equity CEF that was launched in 1986 and has been providing income since then.

Due to the high yield of RVT, you see your profits in the form of dividends, which are paid monthly in the case of this fund.

RVT is not an all-night shop either. Not only does the fund’s history span nearly four decades — it was launched in 1986 — it’s one of the larger equity CEFs out there, managing more than a billion dollars of assets for investors who want it whenever they want. You can buy and sell your shares.

This is a clear benefit of investing in RVT, but the thing is: I don’t think it is the best CEF on the market at the moment. There are literally dozens better. But sometimes it’s a strong buy, such as when its price goes to a sudden, steep discount to the net asset value (NAV, or the value of its underlying portfolio).

not now extremely At the time: Even though the fund’s discount is 11.5%, it has actually become much cheaper this year, reaching a low of 14.5% at the end of May.

he makes rvt not bad Choose today, but as I write this, almost 90% of CEFs trade at a discount, so we have plenty of options at bargain prices!

The key point here is that once you look into the CEF universe, you start to see opportunities to capture not just the profits that 60/40 investors miss. You will also learn how to build a diversified portfolio for all markets, as CEFs come from all types of sectors, with average yields exceeding 7%.

So let’s throw the 60/40 portfolio in the trash – and instead focus on the superior future income and gains that CEFs can provide.

Disclosure: None