December 19, 2023
Why 2024 could be the year of NIO?


andy feng

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has managed to make a strong comeback in terms of deliveries in the third quarter and, so far, the first two months of the fourth quarter. Heading into FY2024 with solid delivery momentum, I believe 3 key trends will emerge that could either make electric vehicle start-ups a big winner… or a big loser Are. Things I would keep an eye on in FY2024 include NIO’s delivery pace, the firm’s vehicle margin trends and the shift from sport utility vehicles to sedans. The economic backdrop in China looks favorable and NIO’s vehicle margins moved in the right direction in the third quarter. I believe NIO has a big chance for a revaluation in 2024 and I continue to bet big on the EV maker!

NIO ET7/ET5 metrics

June-23

July-23

August-23

September-23

October-23

November-23

total delivery

10,707

20,462

19,329

15,641

16,074

15,959

NIO Sedan Delivery

4,324

6,396

7,314

4,137

4,988

5,414

m/m growth

15.0%

47.9%

14.4%

-43.4%

20.6%

8.5%

sedan delivery share

40.4%

31.3%

37.8%

26.4%

31.0%

33.9%

December 19, 2023
