Why 2024 could be the year of NIO?

andy feng

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has managed to make a strong comeback in terms of deliveries in the third quarter and, so far, the first two months of the fourth quarter. Heading into FY2024 with solid delivery momentum, I believe 3 key trends will emerge that could either make electric vehicle start-ups a big winner… or a big loser Are. Things I would keep an eye on in FY2024 include NIO’s delivery pace, the firm’s vehicle margin trends and the shift from sport utility vehicles to sedans. The economic backdrop in China looks favorable and NIO’s vehicle margins moved in the right direction in the third quarter. I believe NIO has a big chance for a revaluation in 2024 and I continue to bet big on the EV maker!

previous rating

It was only in January 2023 that China’s economy truly emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown and the distribution growth rate was probably not going to be very good, as I detailed here in January with a Hold rating. I argued for a Buy rating in February, noting that China’s economy reopening and pent-up demand could boost NIO’s deliveries growth, which took longer than expected (until the second half of the year. ).

NIO managed to deliver strong sedan growth overall, benefited from a surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles in the second half of the year, and valuations also became sequentially more attractive: In my opinion, NIO was a value stock in February But shares are still down about 10% since then.

I upgraded NIO to a Strong Buy in October after the company raised additional capital to finance its sedan ramp. NIO raises $1.0B in new funds from convertible notes offering, improving the startup’s liquidity runway. Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, I see 3 key trends that I believe will determine how well NIO shares may perform in the year ahead.

1. Related favorable conditions for China’s economy and delivery speed

NIO managed to increase its deliveries on a year-on-year basis since July, as China’s economy began to recover from the country’s devastating COVID-19 lockdown. New product launches – such as the EC6, an electric coupe sport utility vehicle – also helped generate new buyer interest.

China’s economy is seeing a strong rebound in 2023, with the country’s GDP growing 4.9% in Q3’23, which has allowed NIO to take advantage of growing demand for its electric vehicle line-up. NIO delivered 15,959 electric vehicles in November, representing an increase of 13% year-on-year. On average, NIO delivered around 16k electric vehicles in the last three months.

carnewschina

Chinese consumers’ spending habits also appear to be improving, with national retail sales rising 10.1% in November. With economic activity and consumer spending increasing, I believe NIO may face supportive economic headwinds in 2024 as well.

bloomberg

2. Vehicle Margin Trend

I’m concerned about NIO’s margin trends, especially in the first quarter, when the firm’s vehicle margins fell to 5.1% due to rising pricing pressure in the Chinese electric vehicle industry. It was mainly American company Tesla (TSLA) that put upward pressure on EV prices in China due to several rounds of price cuts on its most popular models to boost demand.

However, over the past two quarters, NIO has seen its vehicle margins increase, and this was especially true for the third quarter (the results of which were released on December 5, 2023), indicating favorable economic tailwinds and a rebound. gives. Consumer spending has really helped NIO and other electric vehicle start-ups improve their margin trajectories.

In Q3’23 results released on December 5, NIO recorded a vehicle margin of 11.0%, representing a 4.8 PP increase compared to the second quarter. NIO’s vehicle margins improved by 1.1 PP Q/Q over Q2’23 and the margin improvement over Q3’23 is driven by an improved demand situation coupled with the economic growth and consumer spending tailwinds discussed in the previous section.

For context, XPeng (XPEV) still had negative vehicle margins of 6.1% in Q3’23 – which is one reason why I only view EV start-ups as holds right now – while Li Auto defends vehicle margins. Managed to reach 21% level in the third quarter. However, the fastest Q/Q growth in vehicle margins was in Q3’23.

NIO

Strong vehicle margins correlate with an EV firm’s profitability timeline and it should be no surprise that Li Auto, the company with the highest vehicle margins, is also expected to be profitable this year, while NIO investors will still have to wait a few years for it. will be. The milestone has been reached. Looking ahead to FY2024, I believe the margin trend for NIO is favorable with two consecutive quarters of rising vehicle margins and a significant increase in margin growth in the third quarter.

Although NIO’s revenue in the third quarter increased 47% year over year to 19.1B Chinese yuan ($2.61B), the EV maker is still generating massive losses… which I believe NIO The biggest reason for the decline in the stock price is that it performed as well as I expected in February. In Q3’23, NIO generated a net loss of 4.56B Chinese Yuan ($624.6M) and therefore continued its negative net income trend.

NIO is expected to remain unprofitable until at least fiscal 2026 while Li Auto is expected to achieve profitability already this year. New electric vehicle models for China (such as more luxury sedans) and export markets could accelerate this timeline, but given that NIO has had its fair share of disappointments with its production ramps, especially in fiscal 2022, I believe the consensus timeline is the timeline to live with.

Data by YCharts

NIO has demonstrated its ability to raise additional funds from investors to grow its EV portfolio and the company had $3.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the September quarter. NIO has just received a $2.2B strategic investment from an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm that will further support its growth and expand the firm’s liquidity runway. Despite NIO not being profitable yet, I believe that revenue and vehicle margin trends matter more than achieving profitability at this time.

3. Growing sedan delivery share

Nio’s sedan delivery share is likely to increase in FY2024 as the company moves away from the super-competitive SUV market and is betting big on a small number of successful sedans like the ET7 and ET5 and their facelifted versions. , NIO’s sedan share as a percentage of total monthly deliveries increased to 33.9% in November, marking a gain of 7.5 pp since September. In the long term, I believe NIO’s sedans could account for 50% delivery share. As the SUV market has become highly competitive and crowded in recent years, Nio’s ET5 and ET7 sedan models could be the best option for the company to achieve strong delivery growth in FY2024 and beyond.

NIO ET7/ET5 metrics June-23 July-23 August-23 September-23 October-23 November-23 total delivery 10,707 20,462 19,329 15,641 16,074 15,959 NIO Sedan Delivery 4,324 6,396 7,314 4,137 4,988 5,414 m/m growth 15.0% 47.9% 14.4% -43.4% 20.6% 8.5% sedan delivery share 40.4% 31.3% 37.8% 26.4% 31.0% 33.9%

Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

NIO’s valuation compared to Li Auto and Xpeng

In my view Li Auto has separated from its EV rivals and is in the best profit and margin position, but ironically still enjoys a much lower price-to-revenue ratio than XPeng despite better execution. EPS estimates currently available for the three EV companies show that only Li Auto is expected to profit from its EV operations this year. Both XPeng and NIO are still expected to lose money.

Despite seeing significant margin gains in the third quarter, Nio remains the cheapest among the top three Chinese EV makers. I believe NIO’s low price-to-revenue ratio of 1.2X does not accurately reflect the major improvements in total delivery volumes and margins that have occurred, especially over the last five months.

From a valuation perspective, I believe NIO has the strongest recovery potential and can trade at least at a similar valuation factor to XPeng (1.7X) as NIO has strong margins and can leverage its EV portfolio. Increases rapidly. NIO had stronger margin expansion than XPeng in Q3’23 and its monthly delivery volumes are roughly comparable (although, Li Auto is significantly ahead).

With a 1.7X revenue multiple, NIO would have a fair value of at least $11… which is a dynamic number that could depend on how fast the company is progressing in terms of achieving profitability. New product launches or new strategic investors signing on to NIO’s mission could also be catalysts for NIO shares in 2024. My views on NIO have not changed materially this year and I still believe that China’s economy and growing demand for EVs will greatly increase NIO’s delivery. in future. If NIO can maintain its delivery pace (as I expect) and grow its vehicle margins, I believe NIO could face strong valuation tailwinds in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Risks with NIO

NIO was, is and will remain a high-risk electric vehicle. Apart from the obvious political risks associated with Chinese stocks, NIO is still not profitable and unlike Li Auto, investors will have to wait a few years before the company shows real profits on its profit and loss statement. I would name margin trend as the biggest business risk for NIO because this trend is directly related to the company’s profitability timeline. A decline in vehicle margins could extend timelines and potentially create headwinds for NIO shares.

final thoughts

NIO is ending a year that started on grim terms, but the company has had a number of successes, including raising capital, boosting deliveries, launching new EV models, and a demonstrated ability to reverse its margin trends… And these are great prerequisites that 2024 will be the year of NIO.

However, the electric vehicle start-up saw a huge increase in deliveries at the beginning of the third quarter and NIO now has a monthly average delivery volume of around 16k. NIO is set to enter fiscal 2024 with considerable delivery momentum, especially if China’s economic activity (GDP, industrial production and consumer spending) continues on its current trendline. I believe vehicle margin trends and the ability to push more sedans into the market will determine NIO’s chances of a big revaluation. With rising sedan share and low valuations, I believe the risk setup remains highly favorable for NIO in FY2024!

Source: seekingalpha.com