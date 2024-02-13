Who's Behind the Super Bowl's 'He Gets Us' Religious Ads?

Two new commercials that aired during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday continue a religious campaign that shares the message, “Jesus gets us.”

An advertisement showed people of all backgrounds washing their feet. Another encouraged viewers to recognize Jesus in their neighbors.

The new spots are a continuation of a campaign that started in March 2022. TV spots later appeared during Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and other advertisements and sponsorships appeared during Major League Baseball games and NASCAR races.

The group behind the ads says it is trying to reach as wide an audience as possible.

“One of the main purposes of ‘He Gets Us’ is to invite anyone to explore the story of Jesus, no matter what they believe in,” campaign spokesman Greg Miller told the Associated Press. “The Super Bowl audience allows us to do this with the greatest possible reach.”

After the first ads appeared, organizers said they were part of a billion-dollar advertising campaign over three years to spread the message.

The groups and people associated with the advertising campaign have ties to conservative religious and political agendas.

When it launched in 2022, the “He Gets Us” campaign was led by The Servant Foundation, doing business as The Signatory, a Kansas-based donor-advised fund aimed at “revolutionizing generations across Biblical generosity aims to inspire and facilitate “the world’s greatest problems.”

The Servant Foundation has donated to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that helped overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Most of the group’s donors are anonymous, but it notably received funding from Hobby Lobby CEO David Greene, whose company won a Supreme Court case in 2014 striking down religious exemptions to provide contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The claim was made.

A new charitable organization called Come Near has since taken control of the advertising campaign. As first reported by Rolling Stone, David Greene’s son Mart serves on the board of Come Nearer.

Come Nearer says it plans to air more ads during major sporting and cultural events, including the upcoming Paris Olympics and this year’s political conventions.

