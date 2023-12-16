Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive commission from our partners; However, our opinion is our own.

United Wholesale Mortgage is offering discounted rates on FHA and VA Streamline refinances through January 31, 2024.

Discounted rates range from 5.749% to 6.249% and come with 1.5, 2, or 2.5 points depending on the rate.

Although rates have fallen recently, they are likely to fall further in 2024. So you may not want to refinance right now.

Wholesale mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage announced this week that it is now offering discounted rates on FHA and VA Streamline refinances through January 31, 2024.

Mortgage rates have been going down in recent weeks, although they are still higher than where they were earlier this year. For FHA and VA borrowers who were wondering when they would get the chance to refinance their mortgage, UWM’s new offering may provide the opportunity to do so.

UWM’s ‘sharp price’ on FHA and VA streamline

UWM calls this new discount “Rapid Pricing” and it is only available to FHA loan and VA loan borrowers who want to streamline their mortgage refinancing. With this new pricing, borrowers can lock in rates of 5.749% with 1.5 points, 5.999% with 2 points, or 6.249% with 2.5 points.

Streamlined refinancing is a type of refinance that is available on government-backed mortgages. They have lower underwriting requirements, making them easier to qualify for and faster the process.

“We are giving brokers working with UWM the opportunity to create their own refinance boom for their FHA and VA borrowers,” Matt Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, said in a press release. “No other lender can match this offering, and with VA IRRRL and FHA Streamlined Loans being closed so quickly and easily, this is the perfect opportunity to help borrowers lower their monthly payments, as well. The distinctive service provided by an independent mortgage broker may also be demonstrated by their partnership with UWM.”

The VA IRRRL is an interest rate reduction refinance loan, and is VA’s version of a streamlined refinance.

What borrowers need to know about UWM’s new rebate

The first thing to know about this discount is that you will not be able to go directly to UWM to get it. UWM is a wholesale mortgage lender, which means you will need to work with a mortgage broker that partners with UWM to gain access to this lender’s offerings.

Mortgage brokers work with multiple lenders to help you compare different offers at one time. This means you can explore multiple refinance options and make sure you’re getting the lowest rate possible.

Another important thing to know is that the discounted rates currently offered by UWM come with discount points. Mortgage discount points allow the borrower to receive a lower interest rate, and they will pay for these points at closing. The cost of one point is 1% of the loan amount, meaning you’ll pay $1,000 at closing for every $100,000 you borrow.

Even when considering the cost of points, you may be able to get a better deal with this discount than elsewhere. But you’ll need to get quotes from different lenders to be sure, as you may find better savings elsewhere.

How to Get a Discounted Refinance Rate from UWM

To qualify for this offer, it must have been 210 days since you made your first payment on your current FHA or VA loan. You can only streamline the refinance into the same type of mortgage you currently have, so conventional loan borrowers are not eligible for this discount.

A well-organized refinance also requires that you benefit financially from the refinance in some way. One way to meet this requirement is to lower your rate by at least half a percent. You may also qualify if you are refinancing an adjustable rate mortgage into a fixed rate mortgage.

A streamlined refinance does not require an appraisal. The UWM offer is also only for non-credit eligibility streamlines, meaning you can still qualify even if your credit isn’t in perfect shape. With the No-Credit Qualification Streamline, lenders don’t need to check your credit or calculate your debt-to-income ratio. However, they will make sure that you are making on-time payments on your current mortgage.

Is it a good idea to refinance now?

Like any sale or discount offered by a company, it’s important to make sure that the offer will actually benefit you before taking advantage of it.

Remember that you need to have been in your current mortgage for at least 210 days to qualify. Depending on when you locked in your current rate, you may not be able to get a lower rate by refinancing yet.

When you consider when to refinance, think about how it will affect your costs overall, not just on a monthly basis.

“Refinancing to a lower rate will help reduce monthly mortgage payments but may increase the length of time it takes to pay off the loan,” says Charles Williams, CEO of mortgage and real estate behavioral analytics firm Percy.

The longer your term, the more you will pay in interest overall. However, if you are struggling with your current mortgage payments, refinancing to a longer term can help you lower your monthly costs, even if it means paying more in the long run.

You should also consider how much you will pay in cash at closing to obtain a refinance. Average refinance closing costs typically range between 3% to 6% of the loan amount.

Work with your mortgage broker to compare this deal with other offers from multiple lenders. And keep in mind that most experts believe mortgage rates will go down in 2024, so you might get an even better deal by waiting just a few months.

