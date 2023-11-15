Wholesale inflation sees biggest monthly decline in 2.5 years: ‘We got more Goldilocks today’

After months of persistent inflation weighing on the mood of investors and consumers alike, government data suggests prices may finally be stabilizing. Wholesale prices fell sharply in October, their biggest monthly decline since travel restrictions and business closures due to COVID-19 in April 2020.

Wall Street immediately celebrated the news, with many arguing that it was another sign that the Federal Reserve’s 20-month-long campaign of interest rate hikes was slowly taming inflation. “We got more Goldilocks today,” David Russell, global head of markets strategy at TradeStation, said of the data.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the producer price index (PPI), which measures wholesale prices for businesses, fell 0.5% in October. That was well below Wall Street’s consensus expectation for a 0.1% rise in the index and a sharp decline from September’s 0.4% rise.

The fall in wholesale prices in October also caused the year-on-year PPI inflation rate to decline to just 1.3%, compared to 8.2% a year earlier. And core PPI inflation, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, was also unchanged from a consensus increase of 0.3% last month.

“October’s PPI data came in below estimates, with both headline and core inflation demonstrating the decline strongly desired by Wall Street, Main Street and, importantly, the Fed,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

Wholesale price changes offer a preview of consumer prices

The decline in wholesale price inflation is good news for consumers because they often bear the brunt of the pain when businesses face higher costs. As the Richmond Federal Reserve explained in a 2022 article, over the long term, consumer price inflation and wholesale price inflation “move together.”

The latest PPI data also follows a lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) inflation report on Tuesday, which led to a surge in the stock market. The two inflation reports should enable Fed officials to lower interest rates in 2024, paving the way for a so-called soft landing — when inflation eases without a recession, Bassuk said.

After years of recession predictions, TradeStation’s Russell also believes the worst is now behind us. He said inflation was slowing at the same time as retail sales beat Wall Street forecasts, falling by just 0.1% in October compared with an expected 0.3%. According to many on Wall Street, this is further evidence of the moderation in the economy that the Fed is hoping to achieve.

Importantly, the coolness on the price front is not cooling down other parts of the economy. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey – which measures manufacturing activity in New York state and is seen as a proxy for the health of the broader US manufacturing industry – climbed 14 points in October. This may be a sign that many sectors of the economy are continuing to push through higher interest rates despite continued recession predictions. “The soft landing is taking shape,” Russell said.

‘The only logical direction for stocks is higher’

PPI report is good news for investors. After rising nearly 2% on Tuesday due to the CPI report, the S&P 500 continued to rise on Wednesday, jumping 0.31% by midday. “For now, inflation is coming back down and the economy is still growing at a strong pace, so the only logical direction for stocks is higher,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Zaccarelli warned that higher interest rates, declining consumer savings and rising credit card balances are all signs that the economy still faces the possibility of a recession. “It would be naive to believe that recession can be stopped forever,” he said.

However, the Wall Street veteran argued that investor sentiment has been so negative this year that even “worse than feared data” like the latest inflation report could lead to a big rally in stocks – “ending the year with a high. “Race.”

AXS Investments’ Basuk agreed with this sentiment. “The latest inflation report has provided an early holiday gift to investors who were worried about interest rate uncertainty for the remainder of 2023,” he said, arguing that “there are strong market growth prospects” in 2024. “

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: www.bing.com