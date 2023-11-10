Published 30 minutes ago

Like-minded companies, whose products can be found on select Whole Foods Market shelves, are donating funds to empower entrepreneurs who may not otherwise have access to capital. These generous brands provide microloans to entrepreneurs living in poverty so they can start or expand an often home-based small business. With small loans, typically less than $500, an entrepreneur can purchase essential needs for their small enterprises, such as products for a food stand, equipment for a sewing business, or equipment for a small-scale farm. The profits from their micro businesses provide these entrepreneurs with the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, one loan at a time.

Supporting brands are invited to help further our mission by funding additional micro loans. Brands that donate $25,000 to microcredit in October are recognized as members of the Whole Planet Foundation’s Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. This month’s generous donors include Aura Cacia, Kevita, Stussy’s, Sir Kensington’s, The Republic of Tea and Vital Farms.

Aura Cacia

We welcome Frontier Co-op brand Aura Cacia to this year’s $25,000 Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. Frontier Co-op has long been supporting the Whole Planet Foundation’s mission to reduce global poverty. Aura Cacia is committed to delivering essential oils from around the world with integrity and botanical authority. Additionally, through the support of Whole Planet Foundation microlending programs, they are funding much-needed business capital to people living in poverty. Frontier Co-op began in 1976 as a two-person operation in a river cabin in eastern Iowa. Today, they source herbs, spices and essential oils from around the world with a business commitment to giving back through various initiatives. In addition to building schools in Madagascar where they source vanilla, the Simply Organic Giving Fund, and the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, Frontier Co-op has also donated over $560,000 to fund microcredit through the Whole Planet Foundation .

Kevita joins us as a multi-program donor this year, contributing $100,000 this year to support Whole Planet Foundation programs. To date, they have funded over 4,000 microloans, creating over 21,000 opportunities for microentrepreneurial families to prosper. When microloans are repaid, those funds are repeatedly re-loaned to other microentrepreneurs helping to create additional opportunities in the community.

“Kevita is delighted to continue our sponsorship and partnership with the Whole Planet Foundation in 2023! Founded by an innovative female entrepreneur passionate about health and wellness, Kevita believes in the power of inspiring and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through Whole Planet Foundation’s excellent microlending programs to support the health and wellness of their communities. Does! says Monica Hardy, national sales manager for Kevita’s Whole Foods Market.

Sir Kensington’s

Sir Kensington’s is a leading provider of premium condiments and dressings. Since its inception in 2010, Sir Kensington’s has been on a mission to reinvent the most common and neglected foods with fearless integrity and charm. In 2018, the company became a Certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of sustainable social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability, using business as a force for good. Through their support of the Whole Planet Foundation, they can spread that power of goodness to 80 countries around the world as they help provide access to microcredit for the world’s poorest people.

Stacey’s

In addition to supporting the Whole Planet Foundation, Stussy’s® has a history of empowering female business owners. As a woman-founded business that grew from a simple sandwich cart to a household snack brand, Stacy’s Pita Chips has contributed over $1 million to over 60 women-owned businesses through the Stacy’s Rise Project™ since 2017. Have invested. Applications for the 2024 Stacy’s Rise Project are officially open until December 1st.

“The goal of Stacey’s Rise Project is to not only raise awareness of the funding gap for women-owned businesses, but to ensure that these founders have access to resources, advice, and community to help them overcome the statistics. ” said Rasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Because at Stussy’s, we believe that when one woman rises up, we all rise up.” To learn more about Stacey’s Rise Project or share the app with your favorite female founder, visit www. stacysrise.com ,

Tea Republic

A longtime member of the $25,000 Poverty Unnecessary Fund, The Republic of Tea is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its beloved Organic Holiday Chai Chai which has long supported the mission of the Whole Planet Foundation through the sale of this product in Whole Foods Market stores. From November 12 to December 31, 2023, a portion of the proceeds from each tin will go towards empowering innovative micro entrepreneurs.

“At The Republic of Tea, we embody the ancient Chinese philosophy of Taishun – great harmony – when people naturally care about the world and depend on each other for overall well-being. We proudly support the Whole Planet Foundation to reduce poverty through microcredit partners around the world, especially in the communities where we source our tea and herbs,” said Minister of Commerce and Enlightenment of The Republic of Tea. Christina Tucker says.

important forms

Vital Farms is dedicated to a stakeholder model that prioritizes the long-term benefits of all stakeholders, including more than 300 small family farms. Through their supply chain, they provide economic opportunities to farmers and continue this work through support of micro-entrepreneurs through the Whole Planet Foundation.

“Our long relationship with Whole Planet Foundation is rooted in our shared purpose of improving people’s lives. We are honored to continue supporting their incredible efforts to help reduce global poverty through our donation this year”, says the Vital Farms team.

$25,000 Donors to the Whole Planet Foundation believe poverty is unnecessary.

That’s why they support our mission to empower microentrepreneurs with economic opportunities, like Biti, a microcredit client from Malawi. Bitti participates in the GGEM Farming Programme, through which she gets credit in the form of seeds and fertilizers for rice farming. GGEM also guarantees that they will purchase the crop at the end of the season at a price that is higher than what small farmers would typically receive from other local buyers. We thank the supporting brands and all stakeholders where Whole Foods Market sources products who have joined us in our mission to reduce global poverty.

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Source: www.csrwire.com