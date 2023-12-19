Considering the world’s largest company by market cap (Apple) has annual sales of $383 billion, the market opportunity of $1.5 trillion is huge. So what is this $1.5 trillion opportunity we are talking about? This is cloud computing.

Cloud computing is a broad industry, but essentially, it is one company renting computing space and electricity from another. The current leaders of this big occasion are Amazon (AMZN 2.73%) with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) product, Microsoft (MSFT 0.52%) Azure, and Alphabet(GOOG 2.50%) (GOOGL 2.41%) Google Cloud.

These are some of the biggest names in tech, and they all have innovative products to offer. But who will conquer the cloud computing market in 2024?

Amazon is winning the battle

According to Synergy Research Group, by Q2 2023, cloud computing market share looks like this:

company market share Amazon 32% Microsoft 22% Alphabet 11%

No other company has a market share of more than 4%. Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet collectively control about two-thirds of the total cloud infrastructure market.

So why is cloud computing so important?

Cloud computing allows customers to easily increase their computing power. When companies set out to collect data or run a website, they may not know how much power they will need a few years from now. This makes purchasing an in-house data center risky, as they may purchase too much or not enough power. But, if workloads are moved to the cloud, they can easily scale up or down.

Another area where cloud computing is important is artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Building AI models takes a lot of computing power, but many companies don’t need a supercomputer after building their models. Instead, they can rent the power they need from one of these three providers and have a cost-effective way to access extreme computing power.

The opportunities in the cloud computing market are massive, as many companies are moving away from in-house computing. According to Grand View Research, this will expand the market opportunity from $619 billion in 2023 to $1.55 trillion by 2030.

And if any of these companies can maintain their market share, the results will be dramatic.

Cloud computing will have a huge impact on every company’s finances

AWS had sales of $87.9 billion in the last month. If it can capture half of the available market opportunity by 2030 and maintain its 33% market share, that would push AWS’s revenue to $256 billion – nearly three times what it is now. Furthermore, this is high-margin revenue, and with AWS’s 30% operating margin, that would generate an operating profit of $77.4 billion for Amazon. For context, Amazon has generated $26 billion in operating income over the last 12 months.

This is just one example, but it’s pretty clear how much of a boost cloud computing will be for these three in the coming years.

So which stocks are expected to rise the most in 2024?

2023 was strong for Azure and Google Cloud, as revenue grew in the mid-to-high-20% range in each quarter. AWS hasn’t had the same success, as its revenue grew 12% in Q3, which is roughly the same pace it has grown for the entire year.

This is a potential problem for Amazon, as it is losing market share while the other two are capturing it. However, 2024 should be different.

The decline in AWS growth was caused by customers optimizing their cloud spending. While others experienced a similar customization trend, it was nowhere near Amazon’s level. However, management believes this trend is about to end, as they see a decline in optimization activities and new workloads coming online.

As a result, I think it will be a better year for Amazon Web Services, as it will face easier comparisons than the other two tougher comparisons. Still, I don’t think investors are concerned about which of these three will win outright, because as long as they are invested in the cloud they will all be successful.

So as long as you own one of these businesses, you’ll be well-positioned to take advantage of the shift to the cloud.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithan Drury has positions at Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com