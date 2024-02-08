Who, what, and where will adopt AI in America? mit sloan

share open link close link

It’s not hard to find headlines that suggest artificial intelligence is taking over the business world, from content creation to decision support and process automation.

But the reality looks different. A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research on early adoption of AI in the US takes a more nuanced look at which companies are adopting AI, where they are located, and what technologies they are using .

According to Christina MacLaren, a visiting scholar at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy and lead author of the paper, the research shows variation in AI adoption. Researchers found that only 6% of US companies used AI in 2017 and that AI use was concentrated in larger companies and in industries such as manufacturing and information technology. Adoption was also clustered in a few “superstar” cities such as San Francisco, San Antonio, and Nashville.

“The story is that AI is everywhere at the same time, but the data shows that it’s harder to do than get people interested in the discussion,” said McElheran, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

“The digital age has arrived, but it has arrived unevenly,” he said.

AI use in the US: big companies, some sectors

Research about AI adoption focuses on indirect measures of economic activity that refer to AI use — patents, academic publications, or job descriptions that mention AI, MacLaren said.

For a more direct measurement, the researchers joined forces with the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics to conduct a newly developed annual business survey starting in 2018. The survey asked firms to describe their use of digital information, cloud computing. , types of AI, and other advanced technologies of the past year. Researchers took data from 447,000 responses from a 2018 survey, linked it to 2017 data in the Census Bureau’s Longitudinal Business Database, and weighted it to represent more than 4 million firms nationwide.

The researchers defined AI adoption as using AI for production — “not in invention, not in aspiration, and not even in commercialization from firms that are selling things that rely on AI,” MacLaren said.

Only 6% of companies reported using AI in 2017, which is still relevant today, McLaren said, pointing to a November 2023 Census Bureau survey that showed less than 4% of companies were using AI to make goods and services. Use AI to produce.

Initial, in-depth surveys showed other early trends:

AI usage was highest in larger companies. More than 50% of companies with more than 5,000 employees were using AI, as well as more than 60% of companies with more than 10,000 employees.

Usage varies in different areas. About 12% of companies in manufacturing, information services and health care were using AI, while 4% of companies in construction and retail were using AI.

AI is being adopted in some superstar cities, but it has also spread to some unlikely places. These include manufacturing centers in the Midwest as well as Southern cities, which have fewer companies than tech centers in Silicon Valley, the Boston area, or New York City. “The use of AI in manufacturing is happening in a variety of places in addition to the sectors that are inventing and commercializing AI-based technologies,” MacLaren said.

Startups adopting AI are young leaders

To help determine the characteristics of companies most likely to use AI, researchers identified 75,000 startups that participated in the 2018 Annual Business Survey and weighted their responses to represent 740,000 firms.

Researchers found that startups that use AI are more likely to have younger, more highly educated, and more experienced leaders than startups that do not use AI. Venture capital support and a focus on process innovation were also associated with AI adoption.

“Companies that have other things in place can take advantage of cutting-edge technology like AI,” McElheren said. “The ability to reconfigure how work is done and how things are made is an important predictor of whether AI is used in production.”

This matters when comparing AI to other types of general purpose technologies. Innovations like enterprise software are complex implementations that rely on completely different sets of workflows.

But AI is more like a point solution, MacLaren said. “At an incremental level, you can replace a given task, or replicate an individual human task,” she said. “It doesn’t suddenly happen everywhere at once.”

However, this blessing can quickly become a curse. “Innovate one part of the system and the rest of the system needs to innovate at the same pace,” said McLaren. Otherwise, “things start becoming mismatched.” This is why companies that focus on process innovation and benefit from the resources needed to pursue process innovation are more likely than others to use AI.

Some of those AI users are in sectors not typically associated with cutting-edge technology, such as manufacturing and health care. The former is closely related to the use of robotics in manufacturing. The latter arise from a range of use cases, ranging from optimizing operating room schedules to automating back-office coding and billing processes.

Adoption of AI requires overcoming inertia and adjustment costs

Ultimately, the biggest barriers to AI adoption may be inertia and adjustment costs. This was true with the Internet, word processors, and even double-entry bookkeeping. Both factors exist for good reasons, and should not be ignored, MacLaren said.

Routines are embedded in everyday work practices in many companies. “What do you do at the office every Monday morning?” MacLaren asked. “Very few people start from a blank slate to redesign the activities that take up their time and attention. For reasons we’ve known since the steam engine, it takes a while for companies and people to adjust.” While helpful for day-to-day tasks, routines work against change.

There is some cost involved in adopting new technology. Companies are ready to use it, and consumers are ready to benefit from it, but these benefits don’t come for free. Competition may lead to job losses and other economic adjustments. Companies give preference to workers who already have the skills to use new technology. As noted in another paper co-authored by McElheren, this means that workers over the age of 50 often miss out on the same pay increases that their younger colleagues get from digital transformation.

“While we see trends with potential for upside, we cannot ignore the dark side that could erode people’s aspirations for their jobs and their children,” MacLaren said. “We need an approach to AI that is realistic and evidence-based about both the benefits and costs for different parts of the economy and society.”

The paper is written by McElheren; University of British Columbia Professor J. Frank Lee; Stanford University Professor Eric Brynjolfsson, PhD ’91; and U.S. Census Bureau economists Zachary Kropf, Emin Dinlersoz, Lucia S. Foster, and Nicholas Zolas.

Source: mitsloan.mit.edu