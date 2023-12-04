Who was Daniel Langlois? Canadian entrepreneur and partner found dead in Dominica

Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois was recently found dead in the Caribbean along with his partner Dominique Marchand. The bodies of the two were reportedly recovered from a vehicle on Friday, 1 December and the vehicle was destroyed, Dominica News Online said.

According to Global News, Daniel was mostly known as the founder of Softimage, which used its software for 3D animation in several successful films. He and his wife also operated a resort in the Caribbean called Coulibre Ridge.

La Presse reported that Colibri Ridge also shared a statement regarding Daniel and Dominic’s passing, saying:

“Their commitment to sustainability has set a standard in the tourism industry and their passion for the environment and helping others has impacted the lives of those who have experienced the magic of Coulibre Ridge.”

The local police department has refused to comment on the incident. Although Dominica News Online reported that two bodies were recovered on Friday, it has not been confirmed whether they were the bodies of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand. A representative from Global Affairs Canada noted in a statement:

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information. Due to privacy concerns, no further information can be disclosed.”

Daniel Langlois recognized for his contributions as head of Softimage

According to his bio on The Daniel Langlois Foundation, he was the founder of several companies. He attended the Université du Québec à Montréal and earned a bachelor’s degree in design.

Daniel began his career working at various private animation companies and was praised for his work in several films and computer graphics.

He became popular after founding the software company SoftImage in 1986. The company’s 3D work was featured in various films, including Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, math questionAnd titanic,

The company later collaborated with Microsoft which contributed to the advancement of the graphics software industry. In 1998, the company was acquired by Avid, and the company’s 3D software division was sold to Autodesk in 2008.

Daniel formed a private philanthropic charitable organization called The Daniel Langlois Foundation in 1997. The organization emphasized artistic and scientific knowledge by encouraging the blending of art and science in the world of technology. It has also funded many other projects around the world.

Daniel Langlois has been involved in many projects in the industrial sectors throughout his career. He has also received honorary doctorates from the Université de Sherbrooke, McGill University, Concordia University, the University of Ottawa, and other academic institutions.

Daniels has also been the recipient of numerous accolades over the years, including a Scientific and Technical Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He received the Octas Award in 2003 as a great pioneer in information and communications technology.

He was notably the co-director of the animated film Tony De PeltryWhich was also released in 1985.

Detailed information about Daniel’s survivors is unknown and further details about his personal life have not yet been revealed.

Edited by Ananthjit Raghuraman

Source: www.sportskeeda.com