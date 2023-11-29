Who tops Apple Music’s 2023 global songs chart?

November 29, 2023
The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 have been revealed — with a few surprises and Taylor Swift’s continued dominance. (We’re not complaining.)

December isn’t here yet, but the big music streaming services are unveiling their year-end roundups and rankings.

Apple Music dropped its global songs chart of 2023, giving the lead to Spotify’s Wrapped, whose launch is imminent. You can expect TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms to release their lists in the coming days.

For now, here are the highlights from Apple Music’s Global Songs chart — and you can scroll down for the full list of 2023 Global’s Top Songs.

Ty-ty all day long

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023, with the company saying 65 of her tracks reached its Global Daily Top 100 chart in the first 10 months of the year. She is Seva’s most popular artiste.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just in this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is an artist who defined a generation.” And is a true change agent in the music industry, and we have no doubt that his impact and influence will be felt for years to come.”

However, Swift didn’t have the biggest track on Apple Music this year…

last night of the whole year

The Biggest Track of Apple Music honor goes to country artist Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’, the first country song to top these rankings since ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019. Wallen also had the most popular album on Apple Music this year with his ‘One Thing at a Time’ LP.

Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year, beating Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for the record for the longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also equaled the feat of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ gets the title of second longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.

In its announcement, Apple said 11 country tracks are in its top 100 for 2023, up from only four last year.

The global songs chart was followed by ‘Last Night’ at the top spot followed by Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ at the second position, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ at the third position, Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’ at the fourth position and a And includes the SZA track. In fifth place was ‘Snooze’, followed by Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’.

SZA, who is the frontrunner for a 2024 Grammy nomination, topped Apple’s most read songs of 2023 for her stunning single, ‘Kill Bill.’

Global records broken!

Nigerian rapper Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix with Selena Gomez charted at number 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Another notable trend this year is the appearance of J-pop tracks, one of which – Yoasobi’s ‘Idol’ – ranked at number 7.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. The list includes a total of four Música Mexicana songs. Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ (No. 18) makes the top 20, while Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s ‘Un x100to’ is at No. 70.

Here are the top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023:

  1. Morgan Wallen – Last Night
  2. Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  3. SZA – Kill Bill
  4. Drake, 21 Savage – Rich Flex
  5. SZA – Snooze
  6. Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
  7. Yoasobi – Ideal
  8. chris brown – under the influence
  9. The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage – Creepin’
  10. Official High Dandyism – Subtitles
  11. Drake, 21 Savage – Spin Bout You
  12. Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
  13. Lil Baby – Freestyle
  14. Harry Styles – As It Was
  15. Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer
  16. Kim Petras, Sam Smith – Unholy
  17. Future – Wait For You (feat. Drake & Thames)
  18. Paso Pluma, Eslabon Armado – Alla Baila Sola
  19. NuJeans – Ditto
  20. Morgan Wallen – You Are Proof
  21. Gunna – Fukumin
  22. Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown – Superheroes (Heroes and Villains)
  23. Lil Durk – All My Life (feat. J. Cole)
  24. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
  25. Miguel – Sure Thing
  26. Morgan Wallen – Thinkin Bout Me
  27. The Weeknd – Die For You
  28. Pinkpanthers, Ice Spice – The Boy Is a Liar, Pt. 2
  29. Drake – Jimmy Cooks (feat 21 Savage)
  30. Bad Bunny – Titi Me Pregunto
  31. Bebe Rexha, David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)
  32. Toosie – Favorite Song
  33. Kenshi Yonezu – Kick Back
  34. luke combs – fast car
  35. Drake – Search and Rescue
  36. Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
  37. Newzines – Oh God
  38. sza – shirt
  39. OneRepublic – I Don’t Worry
  40. Wandi – Kaiju no Hanouta
  41. Lil Baby – Low Down
  42. Morgan Wallen – One Thing at a Time
  43. SZA – Nobody Can Understand Me
  44. Beyonce – Stop It
  45. The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – Wait
  46. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
  47. JVKE – Golden Hour
  48. Latto, Jung Kook – Seven
  49. Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze
  50. Morgan Wallen – Wasted on You
  51. Lil Baby – in a minute
  52. Morgan Wallen – Chasing You
  53. Steve Lacey – Bad Habit
  54. Quavo, Takeoff – Hotel Lobby (Anak & Fu)
  55. Chancho Corleone, Bad Bunny – Me Porto Bonito
  56. Ray, 070 Shake – Escapism.
  57. Drake, 21 Savage – On BS
  58. Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  59. sza – good days
  60. future – take off the mask
  61. Morgan Wallen – Thoughts You Should Know
  62. Drake, 21 Savage – Major Distribution
  63. Drake – Jumbotron Shit Poppin
  64. Newzines – Hype Boy
  65. Lil Baby – Sum 2 Prove
  66. Lil Baby – California Breeze
  67. Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  68. Taylor Swift – Lover
  69. Drake, 21 Savage – Circo Loco
  70. Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny – Un x100to
  71. Summer Walker – Karma
  72. Metro Boomin, Future – Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver)
  73. Future – Puffin on Zooties
  74. Taylor Swift – Karma
  75. Swae Lee, Post Malone – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
  76. Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott – Trance
  77. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
  78. The Weeknd – Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
  79. Le Seserafim – Antifragile
  80. Luke Combs – The Kind of Love We Make
  81. Morgan Wallen – Everything I Love
  82. J. Cole – No Role Model
  83. Taylor Swift – Jeweled
  84. Drake, 21 Savage – Hours in Silence
  85. Drake – God’s Plan
  86. ed sheeran – perfect
  87. Peso Pluma, Ying Lavacas – La Babe (Remix)
  88. Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano – PRC
  89. Drake, 21 Savage – Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott)
  90. Tom Odell – Another Love
  91. Chris Brown – No Guidance (feat. Drake)
  92. Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
  93. Glass Animals – Heat Waves
  94. Taylor Swift – Spaces
  95. sza – low
  96. Drake, 21 Savage – Privileged Rappers
  97. Shakira, Karol G – TQG
  98. Drake – BackOutsideBoys
  99. Fuerza Resida, Grupo Frontera – Babe Dame
  100. Rihanna – Umbrella (feat. Jay Z)

