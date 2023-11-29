Who tops Apple Music’s 2023 global songs chart?

The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 have been revealed — with a few surprises and Taylor Swift’s continued dominance. (We’re not complaining.)

December isn’t here yet, but the big music streaming services are unveiling their year-end roundups and rankings.

Apple Music dropped its global songs chart of 2023, giving the lead to Spotify’s Wrapped, whose launch is imminent. You can expect TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms to release their lists in the coming days.

For now, here are the highlights from Apple Music’s Global Songs chart — and you can scroll down for the full list of 2023 Global’s Top Songs.

Ty-ty all day long

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023, with the company saying 65 of her tracks reached its Global Daily Top 100 chart in the first 10 months of the year. She is Seva’s most popular artiste.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just in this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is an artist who defined a generation.” And is a true change agent in the music industry, and we have no doubt that his impact and influence will be felt for years to come.”

However, Swift didn’t have the biggest track on Apple Music this year…

last night of the whole year

The Biggest Track of Apple Music honor goes to country artist Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’, the first country song to top these rankings since ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019. Wallen also had the most popular album on Apple Music this year with his ‘One Thing at a Time’ LP.

Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year, beating Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for the record for the longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also equaled the feat of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ gets the title of second longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.

In its announcement, Apple said 11 country tracks are in its top 100 for 2023, up from only four last year.

The global songs chart was followed by ‘Last Night’ at the top spot followed by Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ at the second position, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ at the third position, Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’ at the fourth position and a And includes the SZA track. In fifth place was ‘Snooze’, followed by Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’.

SZA, who is the frontrunner for a 2024 Grammy nomination, topped Apple’s most read songs of 2023 for her stunning single, ‘Kill Bill.’

Global records broken!

Nigerian rapper Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix with Selena Gomez charted at number 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Another notable trend this year is the appearance of J-pop tracks, one of which – Yoasobi’s ‘Idol’ – ranked at number 7.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. The list includes a total of four Música Mexicana songs. Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ (No. 18) makes the top 20, while Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s ‘Un x100to’ is at No. 70.

Here are the top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023:

Morgan Wallen – Last Night Miley Cyrus – Flowers SZA – Kill Bill Drake, 21 Savage – Rich Flex SZA – Snooze Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero Yoasobi – Ideal chris brown – under the influence The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage – Creepin’ Official High Dandyism – Subtitles Drake, 21 Savage – Spin Bout You Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down Lil Baby – Freestyle Harry Styles – As It Was Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer Kim Petras, Sam Smith – Unholy Future – Wait For You (feat. Drake & Thames) Paso Pluma, Eslabon Armado – Alla Baila Sola NuJeans – Ditto Morgan Wallen – You Are Proof Gunna – Fukumin Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown – Superheroes (Heroes and Villains) Lil Durk – All My Life (feat. J. Cole) Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock Miguel – Sure Thing Morgan Wallen – Thinkin Bout Me The Weeknd – Die For You Pinkpanthers, Ice Spice – The Boy Is a Liar, Pt. 2 Drake – Jimmy Cooks (feat 21 Savage) Bad Bunny – Titi Me Pregunto Bebe Rexha, David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue) Toosie – Favorite Song Kenshi Yonezu – Kick Back luke combs – fast car Drake – Search and Rescue Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange Newzines – Oh God sza – shirt OneRepublic – I Don’t Worry Wandi – Kaiju no Hanouta Lil Baby – Low Down Morgan Wallen – One Thing at a Time SZA – Nobody Can Understand Me Beyonce – Stop It The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – Wait The Weeknd – Blinding Lights JVKE – Golden Hour Latto, Jung Kook – Seven Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze Morgan Wallen – Wasted on You Lil Baby – in a minute Morgan Wallen – Chasing You Steve Lacey – Bad Habit Quavo, Takeoff – Hotel Lobby (Anak & Fu) Chancho Corleone, Bad Bunny – Me Porto Bonito Ray, 070 Shake – Escapism. Drake, 21 Savage – On BS Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire sza – good days future – take off the mask Morgan Wallen – Thoughts You Should Know Drake, 21 Savage – Major Distribution Drake – Jumbotron Shit Poppin Newzines – Hype Boy Lil Baby – Sum 2 Prove Lil Baby – California Breeze Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red Taylor Swift – Lover Drake, 21 Savage – Circo Loco Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny – Un x100to Summer Walker – Karma Metro Boomin, Future – Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver) Future – Puffin on Zooties Taylor Swift – Karma Swae Lee, Post Malone – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott – Trance Ed Sheeran – Shape of You The Weeknd – Starboy (feat. Daft Punk) Le Seserafim – Antifragile Luke Combs – The Kind of Love We Make Morgan Wallen – Everything I Love J. Cole – No Role Model Taylor Swift – Jeweled Drake, 21 Savage – Hours in Silence Drake – God’s Plan ed sheeran – perfect Peso Pluma, Ying Lavacas – La Babe (Remix) Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano – PRC Drake, 21 Savage – Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott) Tom Odell – Another Love Chris Brown – No Guidance (feat. Drake) Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule Glass Animals – Heat Waves Taylor Swift – Spaces sza – low Drake, 21 Savage – Privileged Rappers Shakira, Karol G – TQG Drake – BackOutsideBoys Fuerza Resida, Grupo Frontera – Babe Dame Rihanna – Umbrella (feat. Jay Z)

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for the Spotify, TikTok and YouTube annual roundup.

