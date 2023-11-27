Who Really Owns Nursing Homes, and How the Feds Are Gonna Know More

nursing home getty

The federal government wants to know more, and also wants to tell consumers who owns nursing homes. it is about time. And it could help identify some of the worst actors polluting the nursing home industry. However, without easy access to this new information, I’m not sure how useful it will be to potential residents and their families.

At the same time it issued ownership and operator disclosure rules, the Department of Health and Human Services released an important paper on what we now know about nursing home ownership and its relationship with quality care.

private equity myth

The paper was written by David Stevenson, chair of the department of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and colleagues. And it helps bust a myth that private equity firms – businesses that raise large amounts of capital from big investors and rely heavily on debt financing – are the leading cause of poor nursing home quality.

The authors conclude that private equity facilities are of lower quality than other for-profit facilities and that quality declines after these companies acquire nursing homes. Those are important findings that support some previous studies but contradict others.

However, these companies own only a small and shrinking share of facilities — 5 percent in 2022, or about 900 out of about 18,000 nursing homes. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), privately held or publicly traded companies that invest in multiple properties, account for about 9 percent, a share that has remained relatively stable since 2019. They have the same quality issues.

By comparison, other non-PE, non-REIT profit chains had about 6,800 facilities, while mom-and-pops had about 3,200. Roughly 3,500 were nonprofits.

data issues

But there are some important caveats. First, the quality measures themselves may be unreliable. Like many studies, it uses the government’s Nursing Home Compare five star rating system as a measure of quality. But it has significant flaws. For example, it does a better job of measuring safety than patient and resident experience and overall quality.

The authors also look at shortcomings reported by state inspectors. But they are inconsistent and have many other flaws.

Still, this study and others like it are a useful way to look at the industry at large. But these are constructed using multiple data sets (this paper uses six). And, importantly, it is often impossible for consumers to know who owns a specific facility.

This is especially important when it comes to chain owners and operators. For example, when an owner with a poor quality and safety record buys a facility, the new acquisition is likely a quality timebomb. But currently consumers are not aware of the track record of the buyer. This matters because between 2016 and 2021, nearly 3,000 features changed.

difficult to track

Tracking ownership is complicated for several reasons. from them:

Often, the owners do not manage the facilities. Many operators lease the facility from a REIT or other investor, or even from a separate company owned by the manager. But the main player is the operator, who makes the day-to-day management decisions, while the owner can do nothing more than collect lease payments. In the case of smaller chains or independent facilities, the owner and operator are usually the same. But this is not the case with big chains.

The second challenge is the ownership or operating structure itself. Often, chain facilities are controlled by limited partnerships that are owned by one or more other partnerships. This makes it extremely difficult to know who is in charge.

New Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules require facilities to report their ownership, including the names of officers, directors and managers, when they first apply for Medicare or Medicaid payments. when they are recertified (usually every five years), and whenever they change ownership.

The new rule requires reporting by parties that have management or financial control over a facility, although CMS must still provide additional details about which entities must report. It also defines private equity and REITs to help ensure consistent reporting.

consumer access

CMS promises to make the information publicly available about a year after it is reported, though it does not say how. Unless this information is easily available and understandable, it will be of little use to consumers.

CMS was required to mandate more detailed ownership under the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (Obamacare), but the agency has never finalized the rules until now. Thus, it required only limited information from nursing home owners and did not make it available to consumers.

Of the approximately 1.3 million Americans who are residents or patients in nursing facilities, about half are long-term residents and half receive time-limited post-hospital care such as rehab.

Surveys show that consumers choose facilities mostly based on location – those closest to family members. But the more they know about quality and safety the better. And understanding who owns a facility can help inform those decisions, even if at the margins.