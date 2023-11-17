Who knows what GamePlanner does, but Airbnb just bought the company. techcrunch

Welcome to Startups Weekly. Sign up Here To get it in your inbox every Friday.

One of the most interesting stories on the site this week – both for me personally as a hardware and AI expert and according to our “how many people read this story” tool – is Brian’s meeting with the humane AI Pin. The product is a matchbook-sized wonder packed with technology, including 32GB of storage, a multifunctional 12-megapixel camera. However, its pièce de résistance is a laser projection system capable of displaying information on any surface, even your palm. The device is a voice-first device, delivering a seamless AI-powered experience with proprietary and OpenAI integration, including GPT-4. It’s not just a gadget; It’s a glimpse of a future where AI is as wearable as a pin and as personal as your daily routine.

The other part of AI I’m wondering about is why we’re collectively happy to let AI do some work and do other things. A lot of this comes to me when I think about activities that are fundamentally human in nature: making art, worrying about things we shouldn’t worry about, and other such activities. . What does it mean to be human anyway?

Finally, Airbnb has acquired AI startup GamePlanner.AI, co-founded by Adam Chaire and Siamak Hodgett, in an undisclosed deal rumored to be worth around $200 million. The co-founders are responsible for Siri and Samsung’s Bixby assistants. Gameplanner is shrouded in mystery, but its acquisition suggests that Airbnb may be working toward a travel concierge service. GamePlanner is Airbnb’s first acquisition since 2019 and its first as a public company.

beep boop, i’m a robot

We are getting closer to being able to have AI-powered robots capable of interacting with the physical world, enhancing repetitive tasks in various fields. The challenge in robotics is to create high quality datasets for physical interactions, requiring fleets of robots for diverse data collection. Covariant co-founder Peter Chen argues that deep reinforcement learning is critical to success. They claim that enabling robots to adapt and refine their strategies lays the groundwork for this change, predicting an increase in viable robotic applications by 2024.

Meanwhile, in France, Romain is seeing that a lot of the startup ecosystem – including French AI startups like Dust, Finegrain, Gladia, Mistral AI and Scenario – is showing signs that France is turning into a major AI hub. He says this is due to a strong talent pool – and, of course, notable venture capital activity, with companies like Index Ventures actively investing in AI startups.

More AI Nuggets:

The startup shrugged: Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform, launches in stealth mode with $6 million in seed funding after two years of development. Its purpose is to make world designing easier for game development.

Like Flickr, but for General AI: Civity, a generative AI content marketplace, provides a platform for users to share and discover AI-generated image models based on stable diffusion. The startup has experienced significant growth, securing a funding round of $5.1 million from a16z at a valuation of $20 million.

ChatGPT, take veal: Ghost Autonomy, a company that develops autonomous driving software, has partnered with OpenAI and invested $5 million to explore the use of multimodal Large Language Models (LLM) in self-driving cars. Y’all, talk about making hallucinations a bigger risk.

The robot will now see you: Forward Health has launched CarePod, a self-contained and stand-alone medical station powered by AI that can perform clinical tasks found in primary care offices, such as blood tests and blood pressure readings, without the need for a doctor or nurse. Designed to do without. -site.

Hello, Startup Land

In the context of a funding winter, where investment activity is at a three-year low, founders, especially those approaching Series A funding, are facing challenging times. I loved Katie Conin and Daniela Restrepo’s guest article on TC+ that talked about how to leverage LinkedIn to raise funding. They recommend developing a network, connecting with investors without making immediate contact, maintaining visibility through regular updates and achievements, and building interpersonal relationships. It’s a long game, he concluded.

Inversion Art aims to become Y Combinator for artists, as I wrote on TC+ this week. The company is offering an accelerator program to help artists find success. Co-founders Joey Flores and Jonathan Neal provide support to artists through purchasing commitments, a share in sales, and practical services for five years. The vision includes a biennial, three-month program in Los Angeles for selected artists, culminating in an exhibition. Their model combines direct financial investment with comprehensive back-office management services, targeting fine artists and potentially extending to other creative professionals. It’s a great idea – God knows if it’ll prove enterprise-scale, but I like the approach of empowering artists to define and achieve success on their own terms.

More Startup Stories:

Well this is one way to make a market: Samara, the Airbnb spin-off company that is pitching itself as a potential solution to the US housing crisis, recently received new funding. I have mixed feelings about this, especially considering that Airbnb itself may have some responsibility for creating the housing crisis in the first place.

Revolving Doors: Zeus Living, a proptech startup reportedly backed by Airbnb, is shutting down its operations. Founded in 2015, the company initially focused on refurbishing homeowners’ homes and renting them out to relocated workers for extended stays, later expanding to provide more flexible living options to a broader audience . This didn’t work out exactly as planned.

My AI friend, this is a browser for you: When OpenAI connected ChatGPT to the Internet, it supercharged the capabilities of AI chatbots. Now search engine You.com wants to do the same for every major language model.

let’s go on an adventure!

GM is currently in trouble, as the mothership has increased its surveillance of its self-driving car subsidiary Cruise following incidents that led to the suspension of Cruise’s commercial operations permit in California. GM executive Craig Glidden, also a Cruise board member, has been appointed chief administrative officer to lead the company’s legal, policy, communications and finance teams. Cruise has halted all supervised and manual autonomous vehicle operations in the US, affecting about 70 vehicles. A survey found that half of cruise employees surveyed have low confidence in the company’s safety culture.

Exxon, better known for extracting fossil fuels from the ground, plans to tap America’s vast lithium reserves to power electric vehicles. The US has large quantities of recoverable lithium, which is important for EV batteries. The scale is huge: The amount of lithium the company wants to drill would supply more than a million vehicles per year.

More transportation news:

Okay, okay, you can drive: Uber is implementing new measures to address the issue of unreasonable driver inactivity, which is a significant concern for ride-hailing and delivery drivers. Measures include improved review, recording facilities and voluntary drug testing.

is it a bird? An airplane?: Joby Aviation and Volocopter performed brief demonstration flights of their electric aircraft over New York City, giving a glimpse of the future of aviation.

Let’s look at the others: Rivian’s electric vans are no longer just for Amazon, as the automaker has announced that it will now sell its commercial electric vans to other companies. With this decision, the exclusive deal made with Amazon in 2019 has ended.

Who needs music anyway?: A recent software update intended to fix bugs in Rivian’s vehicles and improve proximity locking inadvertently caused some of their infotainment systems to break. It is unclear whether this can be resolved with an OTA update or not. Fortunately, Rivian says only 3% of vehicles were affected – but they may need to be serviced by a technician. Oops.

Read the top articles on TechCrunch this week

Alpha and Omegle: Omegle, a popular online chat service known for connecting strangers for conversation, has been shut down after more than 14 years due to increased abuse of the platform, including involvement in “unspeakably heinous crimes.” Including – including an alleged 600,000 cases of child abuse. ,

Ah, at last some peace and Dimmu Borgir: According to Brian Review, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones provide exceptional comfort, sound quality, and top-notch noise cancellation. The headphones justify their $429 price tag as one of the best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones available.

We have trust issues: Epic and Google clashed in court, with a lawsuit focused on alleged anti-competitive practices in Google’s Play Store. The main challenge is Google’s commission on in-app purchases and special deals with developers. Here are 5 things we learned this week

Dawn Price List: Lyft’s aggressive pricing strategy to compete with Uber has led to gradual growth for the company, although competition in the ride-hailing market remains intense.

Source: techcrunch.com