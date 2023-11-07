Who killed WeWork? - Business News

Photo: Simon Lambert/haytham-ray/Redux

WeWork, which created enough office space to earn a hypothetical $47 billion valuation, died last night. It was 13 o’clock.

The company’s demise, which is officially a bankruptcy filing, and which WeWork itself is describing as “strategic actions to significantly strengthen the balance sheet and further streamline the real estate footprint,” has many of the The reasons were: ego, bloat, tequila, COVID. In a statement, company co-founder Adam Neumann said, “It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to leverage a product that is more relevant today than ever before.” In other words: not my fault.

The filing comes four years and five weeks after Adam Neumann resigned as CEO of the company in its most spectacular business crisis since before the Sam Bankman-Fried era. Looking back it’s surprising it took so long. What was WeWork really? For a while, it was a great idea, executed at the right time, providing something people wanted: a fun place to go to work. It eventually became a vessel for venture capital with ambitions to inject cash into businesses spanning the globe to disrupt the real-estate market. It also became a cult with the mission of “raising the consciousness of the world”. Ultimately, it became the ultimate cautionary tale.

There has been almost nothing but bad news since WeWork’s attempt to go public in 2019 failed and Neumann left the company. Soon after, WeWork laid off thousands of employees. A few months later, it began phasing out the free beer. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, WeWork evacuated 66 locations, and its revenue began to decline, while its losses only increased. WeWork signed the overwhelming majority of its leases in 2018 and 2019, which was the worst time to close a long-term deal, especially at the exorbitant rates that Neumann paid attention to on the orders of his benefactor Masayoshi Son. Was paying. Because he was smart. When the vaccines came out, the company’s new CEO Sandeep Mathrani continuously speculated about a return to the office that never materialized. Mathrani projects profitability in 2021 (WeWork lost $4.4 billion) and again in 2022 (it lost $2.3 billion.) The company went public via SPAC — RIP, too — at a valuation of about $9 billion, But by this spring, the stock had fallen so much that it was nearly delisted on the New York Stock Exchange. Mathrani resigned, and the company stopped making payments to some of its landowners and bondholders. Its stock is now down 99.79 percent, and its market capitalization is currently $44 million – a tiny fraction of what Newman took home when he exited the business.

Unlike Neumann’s collapse in 2019, this setback has come with little schadenfreude from the real-estate giants who questioned its rise (while taking SoftBank’s money). As recently as this summer, WeWork was leasing more office space than any other company in the US. It has 47 different locations in New York City alone. WeWork says it intends to close more than a hundred locations and will demand rent reductions at almost all of the locations it plans to keep. If they leave WeWork, it’s unclear how landlords will fill the vacant office space they already have.

So are Newman – and son – to blame for WeWork’s slide toward bankruptcy, or Covid? Of course, both are the answers. Newman & Son grew the company very rapidly and extensively based on assumptions that had no basis in reality. There was always going to be a fall. But COVID dealt a fatal blow, and despite Newman’s suggestion that if the coach had put him back in, everything would have been fine, Newman’s skill was never a strategic rethink. He was there to provide showy vision and charismatic fundraising. Newman can probably only say that he would not have done anything worse to the officers who came after him. Now, as his former colleagues in the commercial real-estate world deal with the fallout, Newman has changed direction. Late last month, he was at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference, pitching Flow, a mysterious venture that he promised was going to revolutionize a new industry — this time, residential real estate.

