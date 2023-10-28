Who is Victoria Beckham’s fashionable bestie Isabella Rangel Grutman?

Getting into the Beckhams’ inner circle is no easy feat, but those who manage to win over members of the British family often become lifelong friends – just look at Eva Longoria, the Spice Girls and Gordon Ramsay.

Isabella Grutman, Victoria Beckham and her husband. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Recently, it seems like they’ve added a new friendly face to their intimate hang-out: Isabella Rangel Grutman, wife of hospitality multi-millionaire David Grutman.

Isabella Grutman (left) has many A-list friends, including Victoria Beckham (right). Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram The Miami-based “It” girl was spotted sitting front row at this year’s Paris Fashion Week shows, where she watched the runways of Victoria Beckham and Acne Studios; Has accumulated almost half a million followers on Instagram; And designed a new fashion collection called “Le Sud” – an ode to the adventurous fair of southern France, showcased at the Casadona restaurant to A-list friends like Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo, influencer Alix Earl and, of course, VB Was invited to. This week. Isabella Grutman is an “it” girl. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

So, where did she come from and who really is she? Here’s everything you need to know.

Isabella Grutman hangs out with the Beckhams, Kardashian-Jenners and Messis

Isabella Grutman and Kim Kardashian hanging out. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

The 31-year-old influencer, who hails from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has not only become a luxury fashion fixture, but also part of society’s “It” girl scene.

Isabella Grutman and world famous DJ Peggy Gow. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram She’s with David and Victoria Beckham (and their kids), Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Peggy Gou, Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, Eva Longoria, Hailey Bieber and Camila Cabello Roaming around. .Isabella Grutman and Kendall Jenner. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Although it may seem like he is one of VB’s new friends, their friendship actually goes back much further.

Isabella Grutman, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and David Grutman. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

In 2021, Grutman gave a shout-out to her friend in an interview with L’Officiel India, saying, “At the moment I love the Victoria Beckham serum and priming moisturizer,” when asked about her beauty routine.

She runs a fashion and jewelery brand

Isabella Grutman is interested in fashion and jewellery. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Grutman has a stake in both fashion and jewelry companies.

Isabella Grutman is from Brazil. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

According to her LinkedIn, she is the CEO of Rangel & Isa Grutman, a luxury resortwear brand founded in 2021 that offers elegant jewellery, and was launched in 2022.

Isabella Grutman and Hailey Bieber. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Her profile also states that she works as a concept designer for Groot Hospitality, is a partner at IGK Hair, and is the vice president of Style Saves – a non-profit that supplies students with clothing, school supplies. And it offers much more.

She is married to a hospitality millionaire

Isabella and David Grutman are based in Miami. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Isabella married Miami-based hospitality multi-millionaire David Grutman in 2016. The 49-year-old entrepreneur is behind dining concepts like Gecko, Komodo, Swan, The Key Club, Papi Steak and Strawberry Moon.

Isabella and David Grutman married in 2016. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

In an interview with the Michelin Guide, David shared insights about his relationship, saying that the keys to a successful marriage are “deep love, patience and support”. He added, “Isabella has been beyond supportive – we find ways to keep our family life separate from work, but we also mix them when it makes sense.”

She is a model for Wilhelmina

Isabella Grutman has been modeling since the age of 13. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

Grutman has signed with Wilhelmina Models, one of the largest agencies in the business. But she has been modeling for most of her life and started modeling when she was just 13, telling L’Officiel India: “I looked much older, so I remember my first job There was a catalog for the gown and it was the first time I tried it on.”

Isabella Grutman has worked with many luxury brands. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

She has modeled for Adidas, Polo, and L’Oréal over the years.

he has two daughters

Isabella Grutman has two daughters. Photo: @isabelagrutman/InstagramGrutman leads a busy life as a loving mother of two girls, whom she shares with her husband. Their most recent daughter was born in 2019. Celebrity friends like Kim K, Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Gabrielle Union and Scooter Braun have now congratulated the mom by commenting on the baby’s birth post. -of two.

Isabella Grutman is indeed a busy lady. Photo: @isabelagrutman/Instagram

“Having two kids during this time has been really busy. But it showed me that I am stronger than I thought. Cooking and parenting a baby and toddler at the same time has been challenging, for my husband as well. But at the same time, it gave me a kind of strength that made me feel like I could do anything after this,” she told Haute Living in 2020.

