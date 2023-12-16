Toby Keith and Tricia Lucas dated for three years before marrying in 1984

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucas attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucas’s books feature a country love story.

The “I Love This Bar” singer, who is currently battling stomach cancer, and Lucas met shortly after Keith graduated from high school, when he was working in the oil fields and playing bar at night. Were staying. The couple dated for three years and married in 1984.

“Dozens of people told Tricia, ‘You’ve got to tell your old man to get a real job,’” Keith said. country weekly, per The Boot. “It takes a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, ‘He’s so good at music that I have to let him try. And if he can make it work it will be a great shot for both of us. ‘ ,

He added, “I absolutely love performing and writing songs, but being home with my wife Tricia and our three children is the best feeling.”

So who is Toby Keith’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Tricia Lucas and her relationship with the country singer.

they met at a local bar

