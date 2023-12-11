Who is technology for? - 3 quarks per day

by Martin Butler

Given the increasing ubiquity of technology in all of our lives, it is certainly time to consider what may seem like an obvious, even stupid question, but is actually extremely important :Who is the technology for?

In its simplest form, technology can be understood as a tool that enables us to reach a particular goal; A chimpanzee uses a stick to extract honey from a tree trunk, for example, a means of endearment. This approach is important to our perception of the place of technology in the modern world. I go to a shop (means) to buy something (end). I board a train (means) to reach a destination (end). Being able to engage in an instrumental activity of any complexity is certainly a sign of intelligence, showing purpose and imagination in that it seems necessary to imagine a situation in the future that has not yet been accomplished, and to achieve it. To imagine a way. The ends would be unattainable without technology, just as the Internet enables working from home in a way that would be impossible without it. Much of the technological innovation on this model is about inventing more skilled Means of achieving particular goals, even if the goals were still achievable before the innovation. By ‘more efficient’ we mean that meetings end more quickly, doing so in a way that requires less human effort and often at an increased scale. Major innovations that were important in the Industrial Revolution included, for example, machines that allowed spinning and weaving on an unprecedented scale.

The main features of this model are that means and ends are separate, and the end is what we have identified as desirable. On these notions technology will always seem positive because it allows us to access something desirable that was previously unattainable, or, to access something desirable more efficiently than before. This model is taken as common sense in the modern world and at least partially explains why technology is given pride of place in our culture.

But this is a misinterpretation of the place of technology in human life, primarily because the relationship between means and ends is not as simple as the above model suggests. According to this model, the end is something we understand and recognize as desirable independently of the technology used to achieve it. However, when we look at individual cases it becomes clear that there is usually something that philosophers would describe as a internal The relationship between technology and the goals it facilitates. Simply put, the instrument necessarily affects Nature of the end, or at least how we conceive The ending is what matters. In many cases this impact may be minimal but the more sophisticated and radical the technology, the greater the impact. Therefore, the introduction of a new technology is not simply a matter of devising a more efficient means to achieve a preconceived goal. This means that a profound change occurs.

For example[1] How streaming services like Spotify have changed the way we listen to music. If listening to recorded music was the end in itself, and in times past going out to buy vinyl records or CDs was the means, then the fact that streaming services allow almost instant access to most recorded music is clearly evident. Makes it easier and more efficient. means to accomplish this goal. On the means-ends model described above it is clear that it is better to use a streaming service. But it is very simple. Listening to recorded music is not a simple separate experience completely separate from the means by which it is accessed. The fact that selecting and purchasing a record or CD requires time and effort means that there is a ritual associated with listening, which makes the experience more intense and special than listening on a modern streaming service. makes. Certainly I remember being deeply familiar with every track from past albums and the order in which they came in. I also remember listening to tracks that I didn’t immediately like, simply because they were too much of a hassle to skip. No playlist again. But this meant that I had time for them to evolve – often becoming my favourites. Listening is often a public experience (e.g. listening with friends) because not everyone has access to albums or CDs, and your own precious collection is a reflection of you. I remember looking at other people’s collections with admiration. I’m not here to argue that streaming services aren’t as good as they’re supposed to be, I just want to challenge the idea that the experience of listening to recorded music has remained the same, the only change is that we now This can be accomplished more easily and efficiently thanks to the streaming technology that can be achieved. What we really have here are two qualitatively different activities, both having advantages and disadvantages, not one end, which can be reached in two different ways, one easier than the other. The fact that vinyl records have come back into fashion echoes this point.

A general point that can be drawn from this is that if something that was relatively difficult to access or produce becomes easier to access or produce through technology, our perception of it changes. . A qualitative change occurs and a different phenomenon emerges. This is important because we may make the unreasonable assumption that if something is desirable in small doses then larger doses make it even more desirable, such as a child who believes that eating one chocolate bar is as pleasurable as eating 20. Will be 20 times more. What the child does not see is that increasing the quantity has unexpected consequences that go beyond anything he would have had in his experience with one chocolate, and that the limit was necessary for the experience. is behind a lot of technological innovation possibly The notion that more is good, quicker is good, easier is good, when what we should really be paying attention to is that more, quicker and easier results in something entirely different. Some reevaluation is needed.

Even in areas where technology has brought undeniable benefits—labor-saving appliances in the home—changes of the kind I have described are still occurring. Washing machines have freed us from the hard work of washing clothes by hand, but it is not that washing machines have replaced hand washing, although this has definitely happened. There has been a generational change. People now wash everything after wearing it once and throw things in the machine without thinking. The whole perspective of wearing and washing has changed. We are less careful about getting our clothes dirty, yet less tolerant of dirt.

This doesn’t mean that we can’t talk about ends and means, but it does mean that we need to understand technology in less rational terms. Perhaps it would be better to look at technology as it changes Kind of life, the kinds of practices we engage in do not allow us to live life more easily and efficiently, as the rational means-ends model would have us believe. Indeed because technology changes our norms and interacts with pre-existing culture and indeed human nature, the results can often be quite unexpected. Some have predicted some toxic effects of social media, for example, when on paper at least it seems to be a convenient way for more people to communicate with each other more easily than before.

One more thing: Technology has been a part of life since the beginning of human existence, yet, despite this, something has emerged that we can describe as an ideology of technology, which is unique to the modern era. There is this notion that technology is a kind of savior. (And here I don’t just mean in relation to the climate crisis.)

Technologies cease to be merely a useful means of getting things done – tools that play a secondary role to more important things in life – they become the central focus of culture. Considerations of efficiency, convenience and ease become primary values. The vague ideal behind this is that when pushed to the limit, a completely technological environment would provide a kind of prelapsarian utopia where we would be able to jump seamlessly to any end we choose. Fortunately the tedious task of working for these purposes will be completely eliminated. The irony is that the further technology advances, the more absurd this ideal seems, because the easier it becomes to get things done intuitively through technology, the more it becomes clear that there is no need for that ideal for human fulfillment. There is a need for friction that arises from activities that involve the physical world (our existence). -the-world) or the world of ideas, where engaging in the means is as important as reaching the end. The ideology of technology, on the other hand, assumes a view of man as merely desirable, as does the simplistic means-ends model described earlier. Crafts, sports and creative activities flourish only because activities requiring discipline and patience have always been important for human fulfillment.

When there was no possibility of a machine-made replacement for a handmade product, the skill involved was valued. Now that the same product can be mass-produced by technology, we can see more clearly that the skilled craft involved in a handmade product is uniquely valuable: for example, a wooden bowl, carved only by hand. It could be prepared only by folding. In the past, machines could be mass-produced on computer-guided lathes. This should have a truly liberating effect. Some may argue that it is the uniqueness or even imperfection of a hand-produced product that gives it its value. But while this may still be true, it misses the main point that the disciplined skill of the hand turner is valued regardless of what the machine can do. The fact that computers can beat the best chess players does not undermine the skill involved in human chess playing, nor will the advent of AI software like ChatGPT undermine the human activity of essay writing or creative writing, no matter how much the software does. May it also become refined. Certainly, as we have seen, technology changes the way we think about a product or activity, so a ‘handmade’ thing gives it an added value independent of its use value.

The examples I have discussed here can be described as Replacement Technologies. They seem to replace the need for skill or creativity. However, we must not forget that there are many technologies that can best be described as increase, either building or expanding a skill or area of ​​creativity. In the example given earlier the electric lathe enhances the turner’s ability to employ skill and creativity. The electric guitar opened up a new field of musical creativity. With respect to human capacity, such technology works in the opposite direction to replacement technologies.

But making this distinction depends on the notion of what is good for humans, and it goes beyond the vague references to efficiency, convenience and spontaneous consumerism that are central to the ideology of technology and take us back to that question. Which is what we started with. What is technology for? We cannot answer the question without some conception of man’s nature, for in order to claim that technology should benefit mankind we have to have some understanding of the conditions that will produce benefits. At least it seems clear that humans flourish when they acquire skills that require care and patience and when they actively engage with the world. If technology reduces this need then it is certainly not serving its purpose. I think Heidegger summarizes the correct approach to technology when he says:

We can affirm the inevitable use of technological devices, and also deny them the right to dominate us and thus distort, confuse and ruin our nature.[2]

[1] Undoubtedly there are many such examples. The introduction of the motor car and its effect on our concept of distance and the individualism it engendered is undoubtedly an important one. Another recent and interesting example is the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in football matches and its impact on the application of the rules.

[2] Quoted in Dreyfus, H. Heidegger on achieving a free relation to technology. In Reading in philosophy of technology Edited by Kaplan DM 2004, page57

