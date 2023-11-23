Who is Silvana Mojica? Meet Dave Portnoy's Girlfriend as She Hints at the Breakup

It appears that Barstool Sports founders Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica are going their separate ways.

The controversial media personality and model and the marketing professional began dating in 2021, and soon became prominent on each other’s various social media pages.

However, her followers immediately expressed their disdain towards the entrepreneur when Mojica hinted that she had broken up with him via a tear-filled video message.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mojica.

Silvana started dating Dave in 2021

The pair’s romance began in March 2021 when Page Six exclusively revealed that the two were getting close on the dance floor of Miami hot spot Komodo.

She has worked as a model and in several communications roles.

A few days later, Mojica posted a photo of Portnoy on her Instagram Story, confirming that she was the mystery woman Portnoy had her arms around at the club’s VIP table.

There is little information about who the Colombian beauty has previously dated. For his part, Portnoy was married to Renée Satterthwaite from 2009 to 2017.

She is a model and marketing professional

She is currently a Social Media Marketing Assistant at Giti Inc.silvanamojica/Instagram

Although Mojica has nearly 250,000 Instagram followers, which she uses for brand partnerships and sponsored posts, the brunette has continued to use her marketing degree.

She graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and has used her education to build a successful communications career.

According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as a junior account manager and an account executive before landing her current role as a social media marketing assistant at Miami-based company Giti Inc. more than three years ago.

Mojica is also the brand ambassador of fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

She has shared a lot about her relationship with Dave

Mojica and Portnoy have been open about their relationship on social media. silvanmojica/Instagram

Mojica and Portnoy haven’t been shy about their romance over the past two and a half years, regularly sharing social media photos together and appearing in the background of each other’s TikToks.

He has also made several public appearances, including at the US Open in New York during the summer of 2023.

However, Mojica revealed that their relationship took some time to warm up initially.

He also called her “lovely” [her] Life” in the March 2023 post. Instagram/@silvanamojica

“True story: When Dave first asked me out I told him, yes but sir, I’m busy for the next month and he said Silvana.. I’m busy but no one is that busy.. Lmao, we’re here,” she captioned a 2021 Instagram post.

Flash forward to March 2023, and the model was calling the media mogul “the love of my life” in a birthday post.

Fans seem to be taking Silvana’s side regarding the breakup.

The model hinted in a crying video that the pair may have split.TikTok/@Silvana Mojica

Fans first learned of the potential split when the model shared an emotional TikTok the night before Thanksgiving 2023.

“Imagine buying these for someone and then breaking up with them,” she captioned a clip of herself crying while sitting on the bathroom floor flipping through the romantic cards she bought for Portnoy.

One of the sweet cards read, “Angels can’t be everywhere, so they sent me to you.”

Social media users immediately jumped into the comments section, with one person lamenting the news, calling it “the biggest heartbreak of the century.”

Another follower wrote, “No wait, you were the only reason I liked him,” while a third said, “Ok you were the only reason I remained a Dave Portnoy fan. That’s over now.” It’s done ❤️❤️ You are the best.”

After Mojica hinted at breaking up with Portnoy, fans immediately supported her. Instagram/@silvanamojica

In the comments section of the Barstool boss’s first, unrelated Instagram post amid split rumors, commenters slammed her for ending their relationship.

“Justice for Silves,” one commenter wrote.

A second person said: “Dave how dare you break up with our queen,” while a third fan commented: “If you broke up with Silves I would be with you.”

Source: pagesix.com