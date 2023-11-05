Who is Shawn Murray’s wife? all about carrie james

shaun murray and NCIS The on-screen relationship with costar Margo Harshman may be lovely, but off-screen Murray is happily married to his wife, Carrie James.

After meeting in 2004, the couple married each other in November 2005 and have been together ever since. The couple have two children: daughter Caitlin and son River.

In May 2020, Murray posted a Mother’s Day tribute to James on Instagram, captioning: “Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible wife and all the moms out there!”

While Murray is best known for fighting crime as Special Agent Timothy McGee on the CBS procedural, his wife has been busy advocating for social justice and women’s empowerment.

So, who is Shawn Murray’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Carrie James and her relationship with the actor.

She has a degree in social work and educational leadership

According to James’s LinkedIn, she attended San Francisco State University from 1995 to 1999, earning a bachelor’s degree in social work with an emphasis on domestic violence. James went back to school in 2002 and earned a master’s degree in education leadership from Antioch University in Los Angeles.

She is a former teacher, entrepreneur and activist

In a 2020 interview professional women’s magazineJames said she started her first business – PJs by CJ – from the kitchen table in her apartment while pursuing her undergraduate degree.

“I made silk PJ pants and hosted PJ parties and sold them to my party guests,” James said. “This was long before social media, and the only way I did marketing was word of mouth and referrals. From that point on, I knew I wanted to be my own boss.”

James then used his skills to improve the lives of children and women everywhere. According to VoyageLAJames joined the Los Angeles school system as a teacher and worked his way up to becoming an administrator in an LAUSD public charter school, eventually becoming principal.

In 2011, James opened the Prestic Academy of Innovation and Technology – a private school for twice-exceptional children and intellectually gifted children with one or more learning disabilities.

She is the founder of the Business Relationship Alliance Network

In 2015, James founded the Business Relationship Alliance (BRA), a network supporting female entrepreneurs. The organization hosts a number of events and seminars to aid in its mission to support women-owned businesses.

She and Murray dated for a year before getting married

James reportedly met Murray at a social event in 2004. The couple dated for a year before marrying in a private ceremony in LA on 26 November 2005.

On their 16th wedding anniversary, James posted a photo with Murray on Instagram, with both of them wearing matching T-shirts that read, “Awesome since 2005.”

James captioned the post, “Sweet sixteen for us! Happy day we tied the knot @therelsianmurray.”

She and Murray have two children.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaitlynn, in 2007. Their second child, son River, arrived in 2010.

On April 26, 2022, Murray announced on Instagram that Kaitlyn was joining NCIS The family made guest appearances in the series.

“I am delighted to introduce my daughter Ryan Murray to the on-screen world NCIS, guest stars on our upcoming May 2 episode of, and I couldn’t be more proud,’” Murray wrote alongside a photo of himself and his daughter on set.

In the episode, Kay played a teen named Teagan Fields who forms a bond with Murray’s character as the NCIS team investigates a case involving teenage partygoers.

She and Murray renovated their Southern California home together

Murray showed off the couple’s home in an exclusive interview with People in 2021. Murray and James spent 10 years renovating and designing their family’s Southern California retreat.

Murray, whose father was in the Navy, said, “There’s definitely something about having roots because I didn’t have that as a kid. We moved every two, three years.” “So a part of me is like, ‘You’ve got your place, your place, your home with your family. Make it yours.’”

He added, “It got to the point where my wife even said to our designer, ‘Just talk to Shawn about the details.’ I completely fell in love with it.”

