Who is populist anti-Islam ‘Dutch Trump’ Geert Wilders?

He has been accused of race-related crimes and requires 24/7 security protection because of all the death threats he has been receiving.

Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV Party of Freedom won the largest number of seats in Wednesday’s Dutch general election.

But who is the man who wants to be the next Prime Minister of the Netherlands?

Wilders, 60, will soon become the longest-serving member of the Dutch parliament, completing a quarter-century in office later this year.

It has been a career filled with controversies, violent threats, hate speech allegations and court cases for the politician with the shock of peroxide blonde hair sometimes known as ‘Dutch Donald Trump’.

His virulent anti-Islamic rhetoric also made him a target of extremists and he had to live under round-the-clock security for years; He has appeared in court as the victim of death threats, vowing never to remain silent.

In 2009, the British government banned him from visiting the country, saying he posed a threat to “community harmony and therefore public safety”, and banned him for insulting the Moroccan people at a 2014 election night rally. Was convicted of.

This time around, to appeal to mainstream voters, Wilders has tried to focus less on the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands and more on tackling critical issues such as the housing shortage, cost of living crisis and health care. Is. ,

Yet his campaign platform calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, “closure of asylum” and “no Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques”. He had earlier compared the Quran to Mein Kampf.

Wilders was previously a member of the House of Representatives of the centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, where he mentored a young future Prime Minister Mark Rutte before leaving the party and founding his own Party for Freedom.

He is also a staunch supporter of Israel and advocates relocating the Netherlands’ embassy there to Jerusalem and closing the Dutch diplomatic post in Ramallah, home of the Palestinian Authority.

