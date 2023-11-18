Who is on the OpenAI board that fired Sam Altman? To keep an eye

Mira Murati, who previously worked behind the scenes at ChatGate-maker OpenAI as chief technology officer (CTO), has been appointed as the company’s interim CEO with immediate effect as the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Muratti’s appointment comes after OpenAI recently announced the departure of co-founder and CEO Sam Altman in a statement.

The company said an internal review exposed Altman’s consistent lack of transparency in communications with the board of directors. As a result, the board lost confidence in his ability to effectively lead OpenAI.

OpenAI’s board of directors includes OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent director Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. we will take a look

Ilya Sutskever FRS, Chief Scientist of OpenAI

Born around 1985/86, Sutskever is a Russian-born Israeli-Canadian computer scientist specializing in machine learning. He co-founded OpenAI and plays a leading role within the organization.

Known for his contributions to deep learning, Sutskever is credited as the co-inventor, with Alex Krzyzewski and Geoffrey Hinton, of the neural network, AlexNet. He is also among the co-authors of the AlphaGo paper.

He holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Toronto under the guidance of Geoffrey Hinton. His professional trajectory includes a brief postdoctoral stint with Andrew Ng at Stanford University, followed by a return to the University of Toronto to join DNNResearch, a venture that stemmed from Hinton’s research group.

Google later acquired DNNResearch and hired Sutskever as a research scientist at Google Brain, where he contributed important developments, including the creation of sequence-to-sequence learning algorithms and work on TensorFlow. Transitioning from Google in late 2015, Sutskever took on the role of co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI.

His most recent announcement in 2023 reveals his co-leadership of OpenAI’s ambitious “SuperAlignment” project, which aims to address the alignment of superintelligence within a four-year time frame. He emphasized the possible advent of superintelligence within this decade.

Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, Independent Director of OpenAI

D’Angelo, born August 21, 1984, is an American internet entrepreneur best known for co-founding and operating Quora. Prior to this, he held key positions at Facebook, serving as its Chief Technology Officer and later as Vice President of Engineering until 2008. Notably, in June 2009, he launched the Quora venture, personally investing $20 million during the Series B financing phase.

D’Angelo graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2002 with a BS in Computer Science. His involvement has extended to advisory and investment roles, notably advising and investing in Instagram before its acquisition by Facebook in 2012. In 2018, he joined the board. Of the directors of OpenAI.

Technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, independent director of OpenAI

Tasha McCauley, independent director of OpenAI, is recognized for her work as a technology entrepreneur in Los Angeles. She is also known in the public eye as the wife of American actor Joseph Gordon.

McCauley serves as the CEO of GeoSim Systems, a leading company engaged in developing 3D city modeling systems. His recent efforts at GeoSim Systems focus on the creation of highly detailed and interactive virtual models of real cities. The approach, called “reality capture”, creates detailed virtual environments using real-world data. These models find applications in autonomous vehicle training, real estate, insurance, first responder training, video games, and more.

He also co-founded Fellow Robots. Additionally, he has held roles in teaching robotics and served as the director of the Autodesk Innovation Lab at Singularity University.

Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Independent Director of OpenAI

Helen Toner is the Director of Strategy and Fundamental Research Grants at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University. According to the university’s website, she leads the initiative, drawing on her extensive expertise. In addition, Toner voluntarily serves on OpenAI’s board of directors.

Prior to his leadership at CSET, Toner’s tenure as a senior research analyst at Open Philanthropy provided him with a platform to advise policymakers and grantmakers on AI strategies.

He holds an MA in Security Studies from Georgetown, a BSc in Chemical Engineering and a Diploma in Languages ​​from the University of Melbourne. His multidisciplinary background strengthens his nuanced approach to AI policy and research, the university said.

