Who is NASCAR Xfinity champion Cole Custer’s wife? Everything to Know About Kari Custer

Cole Custer won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in spectacular fashion. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver held off the challenge of title rival Justin Allgaier to win his first Xfinity Series championship. Naturally, a lot of attention will be paid to the personal life of the popular driver. Let’s learn more about his wife Kari Custer.

Kari Witt Custer is an entrepreneur hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska. She owns a boutique called MINE in Charlotte. Additionally, she also has a skincare brand called Arbonne.

She is one of Cole’s biggest and most enthusiastic supporters. The couple met through a common friend in 2019. Kari has been regularly seen in the SHR paddock supporting her husband on several occasions.

The lovebirds got married earlier this year on January 10 in Byron’s South End, Charlotte.

Cole Custer shared the couple’s wedding photo on Instagram and captioned it,

“Last weekend I married the girl of my dreams. What an amazing night and I can’t thank everyone enough for making it so special.”

Cole is the son of John and Cindy Custer. John Custer is the president of his racing team Stewart-Haas Racing and COO of Formula 1 team Haas F1.

Cole Custer reacts after winning the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series title

It was all smiles for Cole Custer after winning the championship in incredible fashion in Phoenix. At one point, the SHR driver felt the title slipping from his hands after the final overtime restart.

The 25-year-old told the press after his win,

“I thought it was over. I mean, went from first to third, and I was able to move the car all night. And Doug Yates’s horsepower did the trick, pulling me out of the corner.”

He also added,

“I can’t believe we won that thing after going back to third on the restart. I can’t say enough about these guys. We had a struggling start to the year and we had to talk deeply with each other about how to really get better and see how much this group has grown throughout the year.

It was Custer’s third win of the season, following Portland and Chicago. Sheldon Creed finished runner-up at Phoenix and Justin Allgaier finished third.

Rounding out the top 5 were Cole’s teammates Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer, finishing fifth.

