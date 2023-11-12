Who is Mike Johnson? Don’t expect any answer from him.

It was very clear that in Johnson’s first press conference as House Speaker, he refused to address what was already known about him: that he is a Donald Trump-loving 2020 election denier. Are. In a New York Times article about the 139 Republicans who “legitimized” the lie that the election was stolen and voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Trump, Johnson was cited as raising “electoral fraud” on January 6, 2021. The most important architect of the college objections. ,

But when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Johnson about helping “lead the effort to overturn the 2020 election results,” Republicans standing behind Johnson pushed back. Virginia Representative Virginia Foxx shouted, “Shut up!” Shut up!” With a slight smile, Johnson simply said, “Next question.”

This has been Johnson’s strategy since winning the position of Speaker. Ask him anything he doesn’t want to answer and he brushes it off, moves the conversation to another topic, or pretends to be someone who is so polite that he doesn’t waste time talking about himself. can’t. He is behaving as if he was a blank slate before rising to one of the most powerful positions in American politics.

To continue this work, Johnson is scouring the internet and social media for any videos he can find podcast It outlines what he really is – a conspiracy-mongering extremist and Christian nationalist who has called for a “Bible-approved government” and argued that America “began as a Christian nation.”

Luckily, Internet sleuths keep finding out what Johnson is trying to bury.

Three years after being elected to Congress in 2016, Johnson and his wife, Kelly, a self-described “Christian counselor”, hosted a seminar called “Answers for Our Time: Government, Culture, and Christianity.” of, whose stated goal was “to try to keep God in government.” It is organized by Onward Christian Education Services, Inc. It was founded by Kelly Johnson—owned by Kelly Johnson—and equates homosexuality with incest and bestiality among acts it considers “sinful and offensive to God.”

Both the website of Kelly Johnson’s business and videos of the couple’s Christian nationalist seminars are no longer available.

First as an attorney for the right-wing group Alliance Defending Freedom and now as a Congressman, Johnson is a consistent opponent of LGBTQ and pro-reproductive rights, including access to contraception. But he doesn’t want to talk about it now.

During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity last month, Johnson said, “I’m a Bible-believing Christian – someone asked me today. . . . People are curious, ‘What does Mike Johnson do about any issue in the world? Think?’ I said, ‘Okay, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it, that’s my worldview – that’s what I believe.’”

Of course, the Bible says nothing about birth control — or, for that matter, democracy, which probably explains Johnson’s tepid (at best) feelings about this country’s founding principles. For Johnson, who believes the Bible is the “owner’s manual” for “how things should be conducted”, a democracy designed by men rather than ordained by God is contrary to theistic Christian fundamentalism that is based on his personal and Informs political life.

None of this includes Johnson’s admission last year that he and his son use software to monitor whether either of them is viewing porn online. Or that Johnson and his wife “took custody” of a black teenager when he was 20 and raised him as a son – although on his official website he is listed as a family member with Johnson’s wife and their four biological children. Not visible in photos. Additionally, there is the oddity of Johnson reporting zero assets and no bank accounts in his most recent annual financial disclosure.

Like the nonsense that the media spewed when white supremacists tried to rebrand themselves as the “alt-right” — the same hate but in suits instead of hoods — Johnson wants to be portrayed as a soft-spoken conservative. Used to be. But his views are as extreme and dangerous as those of his party’s biggest supporters. No matter how respectable Johnson may seem, he is bent on destroying people’s rights and overthrowing democracy.

Renee Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him @ReneeGraham,

